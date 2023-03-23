MC Stan's management damaged Abdu Rozik's car and broke panels, claims latter's team

Credit: Abdu Rozik-MC Stan/Instagram

Abdu Rozik and MC Stan have been, the two most popular faces of Bigg Boss 16, have got into an ugly spat with each other. Recently, the Tajikistani singer called rapper’s fans ‘chapri’ after they abused him on social media.

Abdu also said that their friendship is over now and the ‘mandali is khatam’. Now, an official statement has been issued by Abdu’s team. According to the statement, Sajid Khan visited Abdu and called MC Stan but the rapper hug up the call. He didn’t respond to the voice note sent by Abdu as well.

A day later, Abdu and Stan were in Bangalore where the former tried to talk to latter’s manager. But rapper’s team and organisers informed him that Stan doesn’t want Abdu at his venue. Statement also reads. “Abdu then thinking this was a mistake from Stan's team, tried to go to the venue as a normal guest with a ticket only to be sworn at very bad words by Stan's management and to be turned away at the normal entrance and have the car damaged and panels broken.”

“Abdu was naturally disappointed and saddened due to the response as he believed him and MC Stan are friends and naturally out of manners and respect discussing these things privately first before public hears is more respectful,” read the statement.

“As little or large an issue may be respect is so important between brothers and between fans and their idols. We condemn anyone who is being racist, body shaming, bullying, height shaming, and defaming Abdu and will take action against the specific group of accounts who are doing this,” the statement concluded.

On Wednesday, Abdu Rozik shared a screenshot in which and called MC Stan’s fan 'chapri fans'. The screenshot reads, “how cheap and shameless of MC Stan fans abusing Abdu Rozik so badly, being racist and height shaming, wasn’t Abdu always there for Stan during his low times in Bigg Boss? So Abdu will obviously be hurt now that Stan ignores and has ceased contact with Abdu.”

Sharing the screenshot, Abdu Rozik added Emiway Bantai’s diss track ‘Samaj mein aaya kya?’ and wrote, “song dedicated to Chapri fans."

Read|Shocking! Abdu Rozik calls MC Stan's fans 'chapri', shares screenshot