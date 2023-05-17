MC Stan features on billboard at New York's iconic Times Square, fans say ‘basti ka hasti in real sense’

MC Stan features on billboard of New York's Times Square

MC Stan became a household name after he won the title of Salman Khan’s reality television show Bigg Boss 16. The rapper won hearts for making strong bonds and standing by his friends in the house. Recently, the rapper shared a video on his Instagram and expressed his excitement about featuring on the billboard at New York's iconic Times Square.

The billboard which has been exhibited in three cities that are New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville, shows the release of MC Stan’s new release post winning Bigg Boss 16. It shows the collaboration of the rapper with Indian-American DJ/producer, KSHMR for the song titled Haath Varthi.

On Tuesday, MC Stan took to his Instagram and shared a video. The rapper captioned the video, “BASTI SE SEEDHA TIMES SQUARE! New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville - takeover.”

Fans were also elated to see the video and showered love, expressing their excitement in the comment section. Munnawar Faruqui commented, “Proud moment! Basti ka has in real sense.” One of the comments read, “yeh toh hona hi tha, proud moment for stan army.” Another commented, “Unstoppable stanny. You are present and future.”

Talking about the achievement, MC stan shared his excitement and said, “It feels incredibly amazing to witness myself getting featured at Times Square. It has truly been a dream of mine to take Indian hip-hop to the international stage and this is definitely one of the most momentous occasions in my career.”

He further added, “Haath Varthi' has received so much love even before its release and I am humbled by the response that I am seeing on the track. There is still a long way to go, but Indian hip-hop is definitely rising.”

Meanwhile, MC Stan recently wrapped up his Basti Ka Hasti India Tour which started on March 5. The rapper performed in 10 cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Indore, Banglore, Nagpur, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Nagpur and ended the tour in Delhi.

