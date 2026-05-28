FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ahead of The Odyssey, TIFF to hold Christopher Nolan retrospective with Oppenheimer, Interstellar, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Memento, The Prestige

Ahead of The Odyssey, TIFF to hold Christopher Nolan retrospective

J&K: Heavy exchange of fire in Rajouri’s Dorimal Forest during Operation Sheruwali

J&K: Heavy exchange of fire in Rajouri’s Dorimal Forest during Operation Sheruwa

Switzerland: Man attacks 3 people with knife at Swiss train station; arrested

Switzerland: Man attacks 3 people with knife at Swiss train station; arrested

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria diagnosed with breast cancer, shares health update: 'Need your prayers and support'

Pankaj Bhadouria left her teaching career to take part in the first seaon of cooking-based reality series MasterChef India and won the Akshay Kumar-hosted show in 2010. Now, she has shared that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has asked her followers to pray for her quick recovery.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 28, 2026, 11:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria diagnosed with breast cancer, shares health update: 'Need your prayers and support'
Pankaj Bhadouria/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

MasterChef India winner and celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria has been diagnosed with breast cancer. In an Instagram post, Bhadouria shared a health update, asking her followers to pray for her quick recovery. "I have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Need your prayers and support," she wrote. Bhadouria also shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed, suggesting that she is already undergoing treatment for the condition.

The post quickly caught the internet's attention, with her followers expressing concern in the comments. Many also wished for her well-being and speedy recovery. Bhadouria also shared a video message on her Instagram story, saying, "I wanted to share with you all that I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. As you are my extended family, I wanted to share this with you all. At this moment, I need all your prayers and support."

Pankaj Bhadouria left her teaching career to take part in the first seaon of cooking-based reality series MasterChef India and ended up winning the Akshay Kumar-hosted show in 2010. In an Instagram post in December 2025, Bhadouria marked 15 years of her victory and reflected on her journey as she poured out her heart in a candid note. "Either you Quit the Show, or you Quit your Job. - Those words echoed in my mind as I stood at a crossroads 15 years ago. It wasn’t an easy choice. Leaving behind a stable 16-year career, my family, and the comfort of a secure life to chase a dream felt like madness to many", she wrote.

The celebrity chef added, "I traveled to Mumbai, stepping into the unknown, knowing there were no guarantees. I was just one among 40 hopefuls, with no assurance of making it to the top 10, let alone stepping into the MasterChef kitchen. Winning the title seemed like an impossible dream. People called me foolish. They questioned my decision: 'Why give up everything for a notion? A TV show? What if you fail? Will you ever regain the security you had?' And yet, deep down, I knew I had to take the risk."

"That moment—when I earned my first apron—was my turning point. It wasn’t just about proving the doubters wrong; it was about proving to myself that I could do it. I showed that age and circumstances don’t define our ability to dream or succeed. Looking back, it was the best decision I ever made. Dreams do come true, but only if you’re willing to take the leap. That leap was my first step toward fulfilling a lifelong passion, and I’ve never looked back since", Pankaj Bhadouria concluded.

READ | Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria diagnosed with breast cancer, shares health update: 'Need your prayers and support'
MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria diagnosed with breast cancer
Can Rajasthan Royals finally bury their 2022 IPL playoff nightmare against Gujarat Titans and script a redemption story?
Can Rajasthan Royals finally bury their 2022 IPL playoff nightmare against GT?
Ahead of The Odyssey, TIFF to hold Christopher Nolan retrospective with Oppenheimer, Interstellar, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Memento, The Prestige
Ahead of The Odyssey, TIFF to hold Christopher Nolan retrospective
J&K: Heavy exchange of fire in Rajouri’s Dorimal Forest during Operation Sheruwali
J&K: Heavy exchange of fire in Rajouri’s Dorimal Forest during Operation Sheruwa
Switzerland: Man attacks 3 people with knife at Swiss train station; arrested
Switzerland: Man attacks 3 people with knife at Swiss train station; arrested
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement