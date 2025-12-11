MasterChef India season 9: Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur return; check release date

According to the teaser, the central theme of this season is 'Pride of India', highlighting the country's evolving tastes and culinary achievements.

MasterChef India is gearing up for its much-anticipated return, with its ninth season set to premiere soon. This comeback has generated considerable excitement among fans of the competitive cooking show, as viewers are eager to see the contestants showcase their culinary skills on the platform once again.

The show will feature Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur as judges, all of whom are recognised as leading figures in India's culinary world.

According to the teaser, the central theme of this season is 'Pride of India', highlighting the country's evolving tastes and culinary achievements.

New episodes will air every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television, and will also be available for streaming on Sony LIV. In this season, contestants from across India will bring their heritage, personality, and creativity to the kitchen.

MasterChef India is based on the format of MasterChef Australia, which itself is an adaptation of the original UK MasterChef series.

The show's format has always provided a platform for amateur cooks to showcase their skills and creativity. Participants are judged on their ability to reinterpret traditional and modern Indian flavours.

The first season of MasterChef India was hosted by Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapoor, and Ajay Chopra on Star Plus. Vikas Khanna, Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef Jolly, Ranveer Brar, Zorawar Kalra, Vineet Bhatia, Garima Arora, and Pooja Dhingra have served as judges in different seasons.

Last year, the producers launched Celebrity MasterChef, which was won by actor Gaurav Khanna.

