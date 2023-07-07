Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050730
HomeTelevision

MasterChef India: Chef Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar are seeking next cooking expert; here's how you can participate

Do you have the talent of impressing dozen of people with your lip-smacking food? If you want your cooking talent to be appreciated by India, MasterChef is back to fulfil your dreams.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 05:06 PM IST

MasterChef India: Chef Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar are seeking next cooking expert; here's how you can participate
Still of Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna from MasterChef India

One of the popular cooking reality shows, MasterChef India is back with its eighth season, and the makers, the chefs-Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna, are seeking the next cooking expert. The promo of MasterChef India was released by Sony Liv on July 7, and it has invited talented cooks to participate in the upcoming show. Whether you are a home cook or an experimental cooking lover, MasterChef India welcomes every food maker.

In the promo released by Sony Liv, a loud house party goes silent as the guests get attracted towards the lip-smacking food, and they all started enjoying the food without wasting any time. The promo also hints about how anyone can participate in the show. 

One-step registration for MasterChef India

cre_Trending

To register, simply visit the Sony LIV app and fill out the application form. Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of this incredible journey, where you will have the chance to learn from renowned chefs, receive valuable guidance, and showcase your passion for cooking to millions of viewers.

Here's the promo

Well, that's not all. You can treat your family's cooking expert by clicking a photo of him/her using the MasterChef filter on Instagram, and giving them the title of being great hands in the kitchen. With the MasterChef India filter on Instagram, you can now nominate your friends and family members who you believe have the potential to compete in the show. Post the pictures tagging them and Sony LIV. So, get ready to whip up something extraordinary and make your mark in the culinary world!

With the seventh season, the television reality show MasterChef India made its comeback after 3 years. Season 7 started on January 2, 2023, and after a competitive fight between 16 contestants, on March 31, 2023, the winner of the show was announced. After fighting a number of challenges given by the judges, Assamese boy Nayanjyoti Saikia lifted the trophy. 
 
MasterChef India Season 7 had its grand finale and the last challenge of the show was given by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. In the last challenge the Top 3 contestants had to make a 3-course meal and whosoever impressed the judges with their innovative and flavourful dish was to be announced as the winner. After defeating Santa Sharma and Suvarna Bagul in the grand finale, Nayanjyoti Saikia lifted the trophy. Santa Sharma from Assam became the first runner-up and followed by Suvarna Bagul from Mumbai. 

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 released for foundation, inter and final exams at icmai.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.