'Mast roast kiya nepo kid ko': Netizens react as Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More tease Amaal Mallik in Bigg Boss 19 after he says...

After Amaal Mallik labelled his trip to New Zealand as "struggle" when his first film Jai Ho flopped, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More teased him and called it "ameero ki life."

In the latest Bigg Boss 19 episode, singer-composer Amaal Mallik was teased by fellow contestants Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More as they had some light-hearted fun with the singer after he opened up about his struggles in the music industry. In a promo shared by the makers, Amaal was seen recalling the tough moments in his early career, but his story soon turned into a moment of laughter for the other housemates.

Talking to contestants Gaurav and Pranit, Amaal shared, "Meri bahut ladaai hai industry mein (I've had a lot of conflicts in the film industry). I wanted to be a cricketer, but that didn't happen. My first film flopped, and when I tried assisting other composers, no one hired me. They used to mock me, saying, 'Now you've become a music director.' I felt so low that I called my aunt in New Zealand and told her I was coming there."

His story had Gaurav and Pranit in splits with their playful reactions. Gaurav laughed and said, "In times of tension, where is he going? New Zealand!" while Pranit added jokingly, "Rich people's life. We used to go to Shirdi." The teasing continued as Gaurav joked, "If I had to go somewhere, my mausi lives in Kanpur," and Pranit followed with, "Our struggle was such that we could only manage one trip to the US. These are first-world problems." Gaurav concluded, "These types of problems, I can handle."

As this clip was uploaded by the Bigg Boss 19 makers on their social media handles, netizens shared their amusing reactions to it. One of them said, "Mast roast kiya nepo kid ko", while another added, "GK and Pranit are right. Celebs ki struggle bhi Mercedes mein hoti hai." "Show khatam hone khatam hone ko aaya lekin is nepo kid ki "struggle" ki kahaaniyan nahi khatam hui", read another comment. Some netizens also defended Amaal saying that Gaurav and Pranit shouldn't have made fun of the composer. "One shouln't judge someone's else life. Amaal made his name for himself in the industry", wrote an X user. Another added, "This just proves that Gaurav and Pranit are immature."

Amaal Mallik, the son of composer Daboo Malik and nephew of music director Anu Malik, made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Jai Ho, composing three songs for the Salman Khan film. Since then, he has created several hit tracks for movies such as Roy, Azhar, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Khoobsurat among others.

READ | Watch viral video: Vijay Deverakonda kisses Rashmika Mandanna at The Girlfriend success meet, she says 'I hope...'