Television

'Mard auraton ke...': Mukesh Khanna slams male actors dressing up as women for comedy, Ali Asgar reacts

Mukesh Khanna described Ali Asgar’s character as awkward in comedy shows.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 01:09 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Mard auraton ke...': Mukesh Khanna slams male actors dressing up as women for comedy, Ali Asgar reacts
Image credit: Twitter
Mukesh Khanna expressed his disapproval of male actors and comedians who dress as women for comedy in TV shows. On his talk show, he spoke with actor Ali Asgar, who is well-known for his role as 'Dadi' on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Mukesh described Ali’s character as awkward, while Ali defended the show's producers and explained why he was chosen to play a grandmother. On his official X account, Khanna wrote, “Mujhe pasand nahi mard auraton ke kapde pehen kar naache ya nautanki kare. Par ek show hai jiska naam nahi loonga... usme comedy ke naam par yahi dhadhale se hota hai. (I don’t like men dressing up as women and dancing or performing. There’s one show I won’t name where this kind of comedy happens).”

While sharing the video of his conversation with Ali, Khanna noted how Ali defended his role as a woman on Kapil's show. When the Shaktimaan actor criticised Ali for playing Dadi and called it awkward, Ali responded, “It’s your personal opinion. So I can’t say anything. People always ask why they make a boy into a girl. The reason for it, from my understanding, is that nobody’s dadi (grandmother) will be like me. She wouldn’t be that energetic.”

The actor further explained that since their shoots often took place late at night, it would have been challenging for a senior actress to work those odd hours. However, Khanna interrupted him, saying that this wasn’t a valid reason and that actresses are also accustomed to working late.

Ali then offered another reason, “When we make a boy play a woman, it allows us a lot of creative freedom and fun. Since the character isn’t based on a real person, there’s nothing to be offended by.”

Ali portrayed Dadi on Comedy Nights with Kapil from 2013 to 2016 and played Nani on The Kapil Sharma Show from 2016 to 2017. He became a household name, and his performances were widely loved by the audience.

