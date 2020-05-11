'Many gyms will shut down, won’t be able to survive, that breaks my heart': Karan Tacker on life after lockdown

Karan Tacker is celebrating his birthday today and has said that he is glad to be "pampered by his mom". In a recent interview, Karan talked about how he likes to bring in his big day, "Festivals and occasional days are always with family as they are the most special people in my life. I will surely miss meeting my friends on my birthday, this year. Looking back, there is so much to be thankful for this year with my web show doing so well, and people appreciating my work. It is a happy feeling," Karan said, adding that he is looking forward to halwa on his birthday.

Karan further spoke about how he is working out regularly amid the coronavirus lockdown.

He said, "When the lockdown started, it was all about making the most of the time that I had on hand, and I have been helping out at home but every week has its own challenges. Working out in my building compound has been working for me, and I finish my workout early in the morning and evening. We get veggies in our building and no one needs to go out and we have a huge parking space, which is where I run. We are allowed to run inside the building. But I miss boxing as I used to love doing it. This phase has taught us all to be minimalistic. Like I have learned how to train with one bar. Once we go back to being normal, a lot of gyms are going to shut down as they won’t be able to survive the economy. That breaks my heart. Gyms are tough to turn around as the rents and types of equipment are expensive."

On the work front, Karan was last seen in Neeraj Pandey's web series Special Ops.