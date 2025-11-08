Manoj Bajpayee FAILS to impress his real daughter in The Family Man, admits she 'didn't recognise him', and loves THIS character: 'She shouted and...'

At the recent press conference of The Family Man Season 3, Manoj Bajpayee revealed the reaction of his real-life daughter, and it is similar to Srikant Tiwari's fate in the show.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared the hilarious reaction of his daughter Ava Nayla after she watched the first season of 'The Family Man'. During the press conference at the trailer launch of 'The Family Man 3', Manoj Bajpayee shared a humorous anecdote about his daughter, describing how innocent and unassuming children can be.

While talking to the media, he said, "She's a big, big fan of Family Man, and she's a big fan of Sharif Hashmi (co-actor) more than me. After she watched the first season, I asked her 'Did you like it'. She said, 'Yeah, it's good,' and then she didn't say anything. I mean, she didn't recognise the fact that I'm in the Family Man."

Manoj Bajapayee's daughter is a fan of Sharib Hashmi's JK

It was accompanied by a funny and adorable twist when Manoj's daughter spotted Sharif Hashmi outside her house. Manoj continued, "And then, right after one day of watching the 'Family Man', she shouted and screamed one day. She said, papa, papa, come here. And I ran towards the gate. That's where she was standing. She said, JK (Sharif Hashmi character name in The Family Man) is here, papa. JK is here."

About The Family Man Season 3

Directed by Raj & DK, the third instalment of the high-stakes spy action-thriller series marks the return of the iconic spy, Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who is on the run along with his family after he was labelled as the "most wanted man" in the country. The trailer opens with Manoj Bajpayee revealing the truth about his professional identity to his son Vedant Sinha.

In a surprising turn of events, Bajpayee is labelled as a suspect in the case and has been deemed an "officially wanted criminal" in the country. The third Season introduces new adversaries in the form of Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays the role of a drug smuggler in the North East. Nimrat Kaur also plays a prominent role in the series. The series is set to stream from November 21 on Amazon Prime Video