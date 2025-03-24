Mannara appeared a bit anxious and was seen requesting the staff to allow her to board the flight, but she was not given permission.

Mannara Chopra recently shared some videos on her Instagram stories, where she expressed her anger towards IndiGo Airlines. In the videos, she accused the airline staff of mistreating passengers.

The actress appeared a bit anxious and was seen requesting the staff to allow her to board the flight, but she was not given permission. The video has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, Mannara Chopra is seen getting angry at airline officials. She claimed that the flight was right in front of her, yet she was not allowed to board. During this, another female is seen speaking in support of Mannara.

The woman, supporting Mannara, is seen questioning the airline, referring to Mannara as a "celebrity". She even said, "She is serving the country" which became a topic of discussion. Mannara recorded all of this on her phone and shared it on Instagram. The video has now gone viral on social media, some are supporting the actress while others are trolling Mannara.

One user even wrote, "Similarly thing happened with me while travelling from delhi to Agartala." The second one said, "Same happened with me last month.. at Hyderabad airport." The third one commented, "Indigo does this pretty often." The fourth one mentioned, "Airline Authorities should taken disciplinary action against d Staffs for their Disrespectful & Irresponsible behavior against Mannara, & DGCA should take legal actions against d Indigo Airlines for Operating d Flights Prior scheduled time."

On the work front, the actress is now seen in Laughter Chef season 2. Talking about her time on the Salman Khan-hosted show, Mannara Chopra reached the Grand Finale and secured the position of second runner-up, losing to first runner-up Abhishek Kumar and winner Munawar Faruqui. She is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra and has appeared in a few Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films.