Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

Mannara Chopra talks about her Bigg Boss 17 journey, calls Ankita Lokhande's eviction before her 'more than karma'.

Mannara Chopra made her mark in Bigg Boss 17 with her bubbly and strong personality and though she lost the trophy to Munawar Faruqui. she reached the top 3 beating Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mahshettey in the Bigg Boss 17 finale. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the actress reflected on her journey and reacted to Ankita's eviction before her in the show.

Mannara Chopra expressed her happiness about her journey in Bigg Boss 17 and said, "Very very happy, ladkiyon mein number 1 and ladke bhi jo the bhut takkar ke the and bhut mazza aaya. Bigg Boss aapka sabsa bada shukriya, aap biased toh sabki taraf hue but dost aapne sirf Mannara ko hi banaya (Very very happy, I came first in girls and also gave a tough fight to the boys, had a lot of fun. A big thanks to Bigg Boss, you were biased towards everyone but you only made me your friend)."

Mannara Chopra reacted to giving her 100% to her friendships in Bigg Boss 17 house but still not getting the same in return and said, "Kabhi Kabhi mujhe laagta tha ki same vibe nahi hai. But sach bAtaun toh mujhe baatein karne ka shauk hai and baatien karte karte Abhishek Ke Saath Punjabi mein baat hogyi. Munawar pehle mujhe samjhate the toh unse ek attachment si hogyi and Vicky Bhai ke saath bhi bhai vaali feeling thi. Ab sabko mujhse kya hai, vo mujhe pata nahi. Lekin mujhe pata hai, aaj mai yahan Top pe hun toh koi toh baat hogi naa Mannara mein (Sometimes I did feel I was not getting the same vibe, but honestly, I am fond of talking and while talking I connected with Abhishek, got attached to Munawar as he used to advice me and had a brotherly bond with Vicky Bhaiya. Now what they all have against me, that I don't know. But what I know is that today I am at the Top so there is something special about me)."

Mannara Chopra further reacted to Ankita Lokhande's eviction at the 4th position and called it "more than karma." She said, "Starting mein mera inse problem yeh hota tha, see hum ghar mein aaye hai, so everything has to be ghar ke hisaab se. You have to clean, make your own bed, food. So if you say mujhe kuch bhi nahi aata and after 2 months you are making paranthas, this means you know everything. I also didn't know anything, I learnt it there. So you can learn, uss ghar mein aur karna hi kya hai, saara din bethke teyaar toh nahi hona naa. And last mein, she also changed her tone, I used to follow her show and I have seen her in a particular way. (In the starting, the problem I had with her was that, we have come into a house and things have to happen accordingly. You have to make your own food, bed and so if you say that I don't know anything and after 2 months, you are making paranthas, this means you know everything. What else do you have to do, we don't have to just sit and get ready the whole day. In the end too she changed her tone)."

She added "Jab humara torture task hua and I became the finalist, I think unka jo boiling point tha, ki mai Vicky bhai se bhi bhut baatien kar rahi hun and meri Isha se bhi baat ho rahi hai and mai finalist bhi bann gyi, so i think unka pehle week vaala personality bahar aagya. Mujhe aisa laga this was not relateable. And Arun bhai ke case mein, theek hai banda pehle active nahi tha but genuine toh hai, aapna personality toh switch nahi kiya and uss context main maine bola tha that Ankita would go out first (When the torture task happened and I became the first female finalist, I think her boiling point was that I talk alot with Vicky bhaiya and Isha and now I have also become the finalist, so her personality from first week came out, which I didn't think was relatable. And in Arun bhai's case, even though he was inactive, he was genuine anmd didn't switch his personality and that's why I thought Ankita ji would be evicted first)."

When asked if she feels Ankita Lokhande is very dominating in her relationship with Vicky Jain, Mannara said, "I would not comment on someone's personal relations but mujhe Vicky bhai aur unki family ke liye bhut feel hua tha. Vo log bhut pyaare log hai and aunty is too adorable and she might have said something in innocence (I felt bad for Vicky bhai and his family. They are very sweet people)."

When asked if she is okay being in touch with Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar outside the house, Mannara said, "They took me for granted in the house but however they react outside the house, in real life, it's fine but Mannara ko friends ki kami toh kabhi nahi ho sakti."

Mannara Chopra further revealed that she will now be busy shooting for one of her Punjabi films after Bigg Boss 17 and she also has a Telugu film releasing soon. The actress also revealed that she has a web series in the pipeline.