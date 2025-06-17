Mannara Chopra looked visibly heartbroken as she exited the airport terminal after he father's death.

Mannara Chopra’s father, Advocate Raman Rai Handa, passed away in Mumbai on 16 June 2025. The actress was seen leaving the airport in a hurry along with her sister Mitali Handa as they arrived back in the city.

Mannara Chopra looked visibly heartbroken as she exited the airport terminal, as seen in a video posted by Instant Bollywood on Instagram. The loss of her father had clearly taken an emotional toll on her. Earlier, she had shared the heartbreaking news through an Instagram story, where she referred to her father as the “pillar of strength for our family.”

In her note, she wrote, “With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025.”

Watch:

The last rites will take place on June 18 at 1 pm at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai. Raman Rai Handa was a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters Mannara and Mitali.

Raman was also the paternal uncle of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. Reportedly, Raman was not well for the past few days for undisclosed reasons. On the work front, Mannara made her Bollywood debut with the film Zid, which did not leave a mark at the box office.

Then, she entered the South Indian Film Industry. She also participated in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' and 'Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment Season 2'

(With inputs from ANI)