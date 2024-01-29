Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Mannara Chopra has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 leaving Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui as the top two

Mannara Chopra has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house after coming tantalisingly close to the winners’ trophy. The actress reached the grand finale week and eventually the top three as well after surviving several rounds of eviction but fell at the final hurdle.

Upon her eviction from the show, the actress said, “I feel back to reality. It is an overwhelming feeling. It’s a lifetime experience for me spending three months in the house with so many people and meeting so many new faces.” The actress also revealed that it was her mother who decided she should go into the show, saying she makes the choices for her.

Mannara, whose real name is Barbie Handa, is an actress and a cousin of actresses Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. Priyanka even sent best wishes to Mannara via Instagram ahead of the finale, telling her to block out all external noise and go for the win.

Mannara made her film debut with Prema Geema Jantha Nai and Bollywood debut with the thriller Zid, both of which released in 2014. She subsequently worked in films like Thikka, Rogue, and Sita. While she has worked in Hindi films too, Mannara is best known for her work in Kannada and Telugu films. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her Punjabi film debut Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan, as well as a Telugu film titled Thiragabadara Saami. Bigg Boss 17 was her maiden television appearance. She was also seen in the AltBalaji series Bhootmate, which released late last year.

This leaves Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui in the race for the Bigg Boss 17 title. The winner will be announced later on Sunday night.