'Self-obsessed': Mannara Chopra calls herself Bigg Boss 17 'winner in female category', gets brutally trolled

Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17, and brought the trophy to Dongri, Mumbai. His fans welcomed him there, the videos of them are ding rounds on social media. Abhishek Kumar was the second-place winner, and Mannara Chopra came third.

Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra changed her Instagram bio to Bigg Boss 17 'winner in female category', netizens found this very funny. Mannara, also known as Barbie Handa, didn't have a big fan base before the show, but she won people over with her sassy and honest style.

#MannaraChopra earlier updated her Insta Bio as WINNER IN FEMALE CATEGORY.



Now she has changed her bio to only #BiggBoss17 Runner-up. (Not even 2nd Runner-up )

After the Bigg Boss fan pages pointed it out, people on the internet started trolling her Instagram bio. Some called her 'desperate,' while others found it amusing. One user said, "She is in full entertainment mood," and another wrote, "If mood had a face." A social media user commented, "Self-obsessed," and another one said, "Let her be happy with this only."

Comments like "She has lost it" and "Overacting here also" were also seen. However, Mannara has now edited her bio, and it reads, "Bigg Boss 17 runner-up." However, Mannara was not the first runner-up; she was the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 17, and Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. After leaving the Bigg Boss house, Mannara said she hopes Munawar reaches out to her.

Mannara mentioned that Munawar has gone through a lot in his life, and she understands he needs time to sort things out. However, she would like him to make an effort to be friends again. Mannara also expressed gratitude to Salman Khan for guiding and mentoring her during the season.

She wrote, "Thank you Salman Sir, I'm grateful for the incredible mentorship during my Bigg Boss journey. It was an enlightening internship, and Salman Sir, I've learned so much under your guidance,". Mannara added, "Thank you, @beingsalmankhan, for shaping my path. I promise to strive for excellence and make you even prouder in the future. I carry the lessons learned in the Bigg Boss house with me every day. With your support, I am determined to not just meet expectations but exceed them. Here's to a future filled with accomplishments that reflect the invaluable lessons you've imparted."