'Self-obsessed': Mannara Chopra calls herself Bigg Boss 17 'winner in female category', gets brutally trolled

Twitter
Headlines

'Temple not tourist or picnic spot': Madras HC on banning entry of non-Hindus in Palani temples

Meet IIM graduate, sold Rs 2223 crore firm to company that lost Rs 180806 crore valuation, he is…

Little girl wakes up next to giant snakes, scary video goes viral

Congress makes key appointments in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, J-K ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Noida Film City near Jewar airport to be built by Boney Kapoor’s firm, new area near Yamuna Expressway to be…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Temple not tourist or picnic spot': Madras HC on banning entry of non-Hindus in Palani temples

Meet IIM graduate, sold Rs 2223 crore firm to company that lost Rs 180806 crore valuation, he is…

Little girl wakes up next to giant snakes, scary video goes viral

Batters with more centuries than Rohit Sharma across formats

10 foods to boost fertility naturally

Indian batters with highest scores in U19 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India's biggest flop film, released in 2009, made with Rs 80 crore budget, had two superstars, ended career of 1 star

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

HomeTelevision

Television

'Self-obsessed': Mannara Chopra calls herself Bigg Boss 17 'winner in female category', gets brutally trolled

Mannara Chopra changed her Instagram bio to Bigg Boss 17 'winner in female category', netizens found this very funny.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 09:15 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17, and brought the trophy to Dongri, Mumbai. His fans welcomed him there, the videos of them are ding rounds on social media. Abhishek Kumar was the second-place winner, and Mannara Chopra came third.

Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra changed her Instagram bio to Bigg Boss 17 'winner in female category', netizens found this very funny. Mannara, also known as Barbie Handa, didn't have a big fan base before the show, but she won people over with her sassy and honest style.

After the Bigg Boss fan pages pointed it out, people on the internet started trolling her Instagram bio. Some called her 'desperate,' while others found it amusing. One user said, "She is in full entertainment mood," and another wrote, "If mood had a face." A social media user commented, "Self-obsessed," and another one said, "Let her be happy with this only."

Comments like "She has lost it" and "Overacting here also" were also seen. However, Mannara has now edited her bio, and it reads, "Bigg Boss 17 runner-up." However, Mannara was not the first runner-up; she was the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 17, and Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. After leaving the Bigg Boss house, Mannara said she hopes Munawar reaches out to her.

Mannara mentioned that Munawar has gone through a lot in his life, and she understands he needs time to sort things out. However, she would like him to make an effort to be friends again. Mannara also expressed gratitude to Salman Khan for guiding and mentoring her during the season.

She wrote, "Thank you Salman Sir, I'm grateful for the incredible mentorship during my Bigg Boss journey. It was an enlightening internship, and Salman Sir, I've learned so much under your guidance,". Mannara added, "Thank you, @beingsalmankhan, for shaping my path. I promise to strive for excellence and make you even prouder in the future. I carry the lessons learned in the Bigg Boss house with me every day. With your support, I am determined to not just meet expectations but exceed them. Here's to a future filled with accomplishments that reflect the invaluable lessons you've imparted."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'If Virat Kohli was playing...': Former England star criticizes Rohit Sharma's captaincy

IND vs ENG: Big setback for India as Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul ruled out of 2nd Test due to…

Motorola launches new Moto G24 affordable smartphone, priced at Rs 8,999: Price, specs and more

Elon Musk to Warren Buffett: Check out the educational qualification of world’s top billionaires

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE