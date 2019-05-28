Headlines

HomeTelevision

Television

'Manmohini' actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested post brawl with salon employee

In the CCTV footage, Abhimanyu Chaudhary along with his female friend can be seen beating the employee

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 28, 2019, 07:56 AM IST

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary along with his friend was arrested for allegedly thrashing and attacking an employee of a salon with a knife. The duo went to the salon after the actor's friend accused an employee of the salon of touching her inappropriately.

"We have arrested Abhimanyu and his friend and have registered a case against the duo and their woman friend who had called them to the salon," said Shailesh Pasalwad, senior police inspector of Mumbai Police.

On May 16, one of Abhimanyu's friends called him to come to the salon after one of the employees of the salon allegedly touched her inappropriately while massaging her head. The actor, along with his friend, reached the salon in Lokhandwala and started beating the employee. They also attacked him with a knife.

In the CCTV footage, the actor along with his friend can be seen beating the employee. The footage also shows another woman employee getting hurt during the brawl.
According to Pasalwad, a complaint has been lodged against the salon employee based on the complaint filed by Abhimanyu's friend.
 

