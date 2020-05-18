Manmeet Grewal's close friend hanged himself 4 days before actor's death owing to financial troubles

TV actor Manmeet Grewal who committed suicide on May 15 in his Navi Mumbai flat has left his friends and family shocked, grappling with their reality. His friend, Manjit, speaking to Times of India said that they were like family and he had spoken to Manmeet just a day before his demise.

"We were like brothers and I was also there at his wedding. We have been friends for the last 6 years and he was not just a friend, he was my family. I spoke to him at 5 PM, he seemed fine. He did not sound worried he would share all his worries and problems with me," he said. Another actor, Sana Makbul, who played his on-screen sister in a TV show said, "I received the news of his death, yesterday afternoon. It has not sunk in, yet. I had a very good equation with him. I used to call him paaji and he took care of me like his own sister. He would get gurudwara ka halwa for us. Usually, people move on and get busy with their lives once a show gets over, but he always kept in touch. He used to call me often and give me feedback about my shows. He always kept me updated about upcoming projects and pitched my name wherever he could. He was a fun-loving and helpful person."

In addition to this, Manjit said that a close friend of Manmeet had also committed suicide just four days before, "And that friend was also going through financial problems. Manmeet and he had been to a foreign trip and they had taken money on loan for it and he was unable to repay it," Manjit said.

Manjit said that no one helped cut Manmeet down from the ceiling fan for fear that he was coronavirus positive. "Everyone was busy making videos." While Sana said, "I don’t know if it’s true, but I read somewhere that he was still alive when his wife was crying for help. He would have been with us if someone had cut the dupatta." Manmeet is survived by his wife and parents who stay in Punjab. The couple got married two years ago.