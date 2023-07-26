Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan discuss Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, former says Elvish Yadav shouldn't win: 'Bhale yeh dil...'

Bigg Boss fan Manisha Rani comes up with her new speculation and discusses Elvish Yadav, with Abhishek Malhan, and his chances of winning the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: Two of the most popular contestants in the house are Fukra Insaan, aka Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. However, Manisha Rani said that Elvish shouldn't win the show, and most likely, he will not lift Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy.

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss announced Ticket to Finale task and divided the housemates into three groups, Group A with Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev and Aashika Bhatia. Group B with Abhishek, Pooja Bhatt and Manisha. Group C with Elvish, Jiya Shankar, and Bebika Dhurve. By the end of the day, Group C won the task, and Elvish, Jiya and Bebika are eligible for Ticket To Finale. A task will take place between them, and one of them will win the Ticket To Finale.

On Wednesday morning, Manisha and Abhishek were captured having a conversation about the potential winner of the season. Manisha Rani said that Elvish is a wild-card entrant, and in the entire history of Bigg Boss, a wild-card contestant has never won the show. Abhishek, on the other side, praised Elvish for supporting him. Last night, Elvish told Abhishek that he is rooting for him to win, and he deserves the trophy, as he's been in the game from the first day. While discussing the finale with Manisha, Abhishek said Elvish is been liked by the audience, and he has a stronger fan base than him. Manisha told Abhishek, "Bhale yeh dil jeet liya hoga, but log overall review karte hai koi kaisa raha hai." further said, at the end, the public will choose their winner.

Watch the entire conversation

As far as nominations are concerned, Manisha and Aashika Bhatia are nominated for this week's eviction. The nominations task took place in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house where Pooja Bhatt, who is currently the captain of the house had the power to give a green apple to one of the contestants to save them from this week’s nominations. Pooja Bhatt saved Abhishek Malhan. Then, the captain was given the power to decide who will nominate how many contestants. 4 contestants nominated Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia, 1 contestant nominated Jiya Shankar, and 1 nominated Jad Hadid. 2 contestants nominated Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev, and Elvish Yadav. Therefore, Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia are the only two contestants nominated this week.