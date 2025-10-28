'Manisha Rani aap married ho?': Former Bigg Boss contestant’s viral photos flaunting sindoor on Chhath leaves fans surprised

On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Manisha Rani dropped photos, which have left the fans stunned or rather shocked.

Manisha Rani, who became a household name after Bigg Boss OTT season 2, has once again caught everyone’s attention online. The social media star from Bihar recently gave her fans a glimpse of her Chhath Puja celebrations, which took place from October 25 to 28 across India. Her simple and traditional look won hearts, but what really got people talking was the sindoor on her forehead — leading many to wonder if she has secretly tied the knot.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Manisha is seen offering arghya by the beach, dressed beautifully in a green and orange saree. Her caption read, “Yeh festival nahi emotion hai hum Bihariyo ke liye. Jai Chhathi Maiya.” She also posted a reel with the same caption, which quickly went viral, gathering over 9 lakh likes and thousands of comments.

Fans react to Manisha Rani's photos

However, the sindoor she wore — stretched from her nose to the top of her forehead — sparked curiosity among fans, as it’s traditionally worn by married women. One user asked, “Aap married ho Manisha ji?” while another commented, “Yeh toh sirf shaadi-shuda auratein lagati hain.” A third added, “If you are not married, then you shouldn’t wear sindoor like that.”

About Manisha Rani

Manisha is a social media influencer, dancer, and actress who rose to fame through her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 (2023). Known for her cheerful personality, Bihari accent, and entertaining content, she quickly became one of the most loved contestants of the season and ended up as the second runner-up. A year later, she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and lifted the winner's trophy. Rani even participated in the Rise and Fall. She entered the game show as a wild card contestant, but got eliminated before the grand finale.