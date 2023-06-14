Maniesh Paul undergoes drastic physical transformation, gains 10 kgs, then loses 15 kgs in 4 months

Maniesh Paul

Actor Maniesh Paul has entertained the TV audience for decades. Now, the actor is geared up for his debut on the digital platform. The actor will soon be seen playing a cunning con artist in the crime thriller, Rafuchakkar. As the actor will be seen in different avatars, Maniesh Paul has undergone a shocking physical transformation for his debut web series Rafuchakkar. Playing a con artist with five different looks throughout the show, Maniesh is required to look the part perfectly for each avatar, including weight gain and loss.

Recently, the trailer of Rafuchakkar was launched, and it gave glimpses of Paul's varied avatars. While one look required him to gain weight to resemble a pot-bellied, plump middle-aged man, another drastically opposite look portrayed him as a ripped, bodybuilder. In order to ace, each look perfectly, Maniesh followed a rigorous workout regime and diet to gain and lose weight effectively in four months.

In order to gain 10 kgs, Maniesh Paul let go of all restrictions and hogged on food for two months. Post that, it took strenuous two and a half months to not only lose weight but build muscles and a ripped body.

Sharing his view on physical transformation, Maniesh said, "I have always been a fitness enthusiast, although not a gym freak but I have been working for a healthy body. However, Rafuchakkar put me on a roller coaster ride of physical transformation. As I play a con artist, I have five different looks and avatars. Shedding my fit-healthy body for one of the looks as Pawan Kumar Bawariya, I had to resemble an ordinary middle-class and middle-aged guy with a paunch, for which I gained 10 Kg. For another look, I had to lose weight as well as gain muscles to play a gym trainer."

Maniesh further revealed that as he had finished shooting Jugjugg Jeeyo, he had hardly four months to make these drastic changes. Maniesh Paul's debut web series, Rafuchakkar will stream on Jio Cinema from 15th June.