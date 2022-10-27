Maniesh Paul shares son Yuvann's photo with Virat Kohli, writes 'could see sparkle in this eyes..'

Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul recently disclosed that his kid Yuvann has met cricketer Virat Kohli. Maniesh Paul uploaded a snapshot of the trio on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption.

Maniesh captioned the post, "This was a very special day for Yuvann, my son… he loves Virat… when he got to know that I was shooting with him, he left his football class and came running to meet him… I could see the sparkle in this eyes the moment he saw Virat… thanks @virat.kohli my brother, for the warmth…"

He also wrote, "Yuvann will remember this first meeting with his cricketing hero, forever…he is glued to the matches when you are playing even more now. Loved the way he was cheering during the India- Pakistan match. That’s your effect, Virat!!! Stay blessed and keep inspiring the generations to come…"

Maniesh Paul’s Diwali celebrations have a huge Amitabh Bachchan connection. Every year during Diwali, he pays a visit to Big B to seek his blessings. Continuing the ritual, Maniesh recently met the megastar and took his blessings.

Taking to Instagram, Maniesh shared a note dedicated to Amitabh and wrote, "And that’s how my Diwali starts. Been a ritual for a long time now. Before I leave for Delhi to my house for Diwali I start with taking blessings for Diwali from @amitabhbachchan sir...its a rule!bas."He shared that he feels "magical" after meeting Big B."I feel the magic! I get energy from him which can’t be explained in words!!I simply can`t explain the feeling!!especially the last pic...sir, I love you and you know it!!Your fanboy for life," Maniesh added.

Maniesh is currently preoccupied with hosting the newest Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa season. Maniesh has wrapped up filming for his first OTT series. The thriller-title drama's hasn't been made public, though. Maniesh uploaded an Instagram Story from the Ritam Srivastav-directed project's sets to mark the end of the show's shooting.

Maniesh most recently appeared in JugJugg Jeeyo, in which he played the brother of Kiara Advani. Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor are also featured in the movie. The Raj Mehta directorial had a theatrical release on June 24.