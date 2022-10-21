Search icon
Maniesh Paul reveals he pays visit to Amitabh Bachchan before Diwali every year

Maniesh Paul’s Diwali celebrations have a huge Amitabh Bachchan connection. Every year during Diwali, he pays a visit to Big B to seek his blessings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul’s Diwali celebrations have a huge Amitabh Bachchan connection. Every year during Diwali, he pays a visit to Big B to seek his blessings. Continuing the ritual, Maniesh recently met the megastar and took his blessings. 

Taking to Instagram, Maniesh shared a note dedicated to Amitabh and wrote, "And that’s how my Diwali starts. Been a ritual for a long time now. Before I leave for Delhi to my house for Diwali I start with taking blessings for Diwali from @amitabhbachchan sir...its a rule!bas."He shared that he feels "magical" after meeting Big B."I feel the magic! I get energy from him which can’t be explained in words!!I simply can`t explain the feeling!!especially the last pic...sir, I love you and you know it!!Your fanboy for life," Maniesh added. 

Alongside the note, he shared pictures from the special meeting.\In one of the images, Big B is seen giving Maniesh a tight hug.Maniesh’s post for Big B has garnered several likes and comments. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

 "How lovely," Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma, commented.  

READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya send ‘dher saara pyaar’ to Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

Actors Elli AvrRam and Amruta Khanvilkar reacted to the post with a string of red heart emojis. Meanwhile, on the work front, Maniesh is busy hosting a new season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, while Amitabh is gearing up for the release of Uunchai, which also stars Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. The film will hit the theatres on November 11.   

