Maniesh Paul, Malaika Arora groove to pop hit 'Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye' on the sets of 'India's Best Dancer' - WATCH

The dance reality television show 'India's Best Dancer' is being hosted by Maniesh Paul for the ongoing second season. Actor-model Malaika Arora and two choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis return as the judges from the season one aired last year.

In a behind-the scenes video from the sets shared by Maniesh Paul on his Instagram handle, the host is seen grooving to the Bombay Vikings' pop hit 'Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye' along with Malaika Arora. Malaika looks sexy in her silver shimmery dress with frills and Maneish compliments her well with a blue jacket and trousers with white printed lines and a black t-shirt. Maniesh captioned the video as "And this is how we do it!!! @malaikaaroraofficial #mp #ibd #show #reellife #real #fun #reality" with two hugging emojis.



Malaika Arora is one of the most glamorous divas in the Hindi entertainment industry. She likes treating her fans with sexy pictures from photoshoots and motivational fitness videos on Instagram. Maniesh Paul is extremely successful anchor and host. He has earlier hosted shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'Indian Idol, 'India's Got Talent' and others.

Meanwhile, 'Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye', the track to which Maniesh and Malaika danced to, was recreated in 2002 by the pop group Bombay Vikings known for remixing old Bollywood songs. The video featured Gauahar Khan, now a successful actress, and Neeraj Shridhar, the lead singer of the band who has also crooned many Bollywood hits. The remix is a remake of the old Lata Mangeshkar solo 'Hawa Mein Udta Jaye' from Raj Kapoor's iconic film 'Barsaat' released in 1949. Bombay Vikings' other popular remixes include 'Kya Soorat Hai', 'Woh Chali' and 'Chod Do Anchal'.