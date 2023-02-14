Mandira Bedi pens emotional note for late husband Raj Kaushal on marriage anniversary, says 'would have been 24 years'

Credit: Madira Bedi/Instagram

For others, it's Valentine's Day but for Mandira Bedi, it's her marriage anniversary. On Tuesday, the actor remembered her late husband Raj Kaushal, she took to Instagram and posted a short reel video wishing her late husband a happy anniversary.

Mandira wrote in the caption, "Would have been 24 years today...." The video features all the lovely moments that Mandira shared with Raj.

Many friends of Mandira wished her on this special day. Smiriti Irani, Tahira Kashyap, Gul Panag, and Arjun Bijlani sent love and hugs to Mandira. Mouni Roy, one of Mandira's closest friends, wrote, "Sending you a big tight hug.."Mandira's husband Raj, who was a filmmaker by profession, passed away after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest on June 30, 2021.

The shock of his sudden demise left everyone shattered. Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999. They welcomed their boy Veer in 2020. Later they adopted a baby girl called Tara. Breaking the tradition, Mandira performed the last rites of her husband. This whole act drew flak from netizens back then. But Mandira has always lived life on her own terms. She wanted to protect her ten-year-old son from performing rites of his father, which could traumatize the little one. Mandira keeps sharing posts with Raj on her social media and relives the bygone days.

Mandira Bedi in a recent interview revealed that she was 'stared down' by cricketers back when she did pre-match shows at cricket tournaments. In her stellar career, the multitalented Mandira had appeared as an anchor at the ICC World Cup in 2003, and 2007.

She did, however, face a lot of sexism while her time in the entertainment industry. Recalling how 'nobody accepted' a woman talking about cricket, Mandira also revealed that she felt 'intimidated' by the cricketers at the time.

The 49-year-old also opened up on the time when certain cricketers made her feel out of place and didn't even properly answer the questions that she, as an anchor asked them.

READ| Mandira Bedi shares marriage photos remembering late husband Raj Kaushal on wedding anniversary

In a recent interview with Pinkivilla, Bedi recalled, "I got stared down by a lot of the cricketers like, 'what's she even asking, why is she even asking that.' They answered whatever they wanted to answer nothing connected to my question and that can be very very intimidating but I kind of was assured by the channel, that backed me and chose me from 150-200 women."

She would further go on to reveal that the people, who were working alongside Mandira, in the panel weren't too pleased about the fact that a woman was present in the cricketing circuit. (With inputs from ANI)