Manasvi Mamgai claims contestants fear Munawar Faruqui, says Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora are underserving to stay in BB17

Actor-model Manasvi Mamgai joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction after getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 and shared the experience of her short journey on the Bigg Boss house.

Actress and model Manasvi Mamgai entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild-card contestant, and within a week, she got eliminated based on the least audience votes. After the eviction, Manasvi speaks to DNA and shares her experience about the short-stint in the house. Masnvi says that unlike others she lived fearlessly, "Jaha mujhe galat laga I confronted, irrespective unki kitni fan following hai. Jo galat hai woh galat hai, and befizool ke jhagde bhi nahi kiye."

In her weekly stint, Manasvi lost her cool over Samarth Jurel for objectifying her with her scene from the movie Action Jackson. In the Ajay Devgn-starrer, Manasvi played a sexy antagonist, and there was a scene in which she gets kidnapped, and an abductor molests her. Samarth pointed out the particular scene multiple times to Manasvi, and she felt Samarth mocking and objectifying her. Sharing her views about the same, Manasvi adds, "Woh baar-baar bol rahe they 'geela scene', it was very demeaning, and it was not in good humour. He explained to me saying 'main toh tareef kar raha tha'. But this is not how you praise someone by objectifying the other person in a demeaning manner."

Manasvi even claims that almost everyone in the BB house is afraid of Munawar Faruqui and his loyal fanbase. "Log Munawar ke against jaane se darrte hai, even Anurag (Dobhal), because he got such a sena (an army of followers) outside. Mujhe bhi darr laga tha shuru mein ki kahi bahar meri family ke upar koi risk na aa jaye. But main nahi darti."

Manasvi comments on Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's verbal arguments in the house, and calls it a 'per-planned' strategy. "I have a slight doubt that Vicky and Ankita have planned to argue on the show to attract the limelight. Kahi na kahi, maybe unhone plan kiya ho ki starting mein rift create karenge and then will become stronger."

Speaking about the underserving candidates inside the house, Mansavi names "Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Rinku Dhawan, Tehalka Bhai (Sunny Arya), Arun Mahashetty and Jigna Vora as contestants who don't deserve to be in the house. "These six are very passive." Highlighting her Top 3 finalists, Manasvi says, "Abhishek, Munawar, and Vicky can be as the Top 3 contestants."