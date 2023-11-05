Manasvi Mamgai feels Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is a version of Temptation Island: ‘It’s so weird to see…’

Manasvi Mamgai called Bigg Boss 17 a version of Temptation Island after her eviction from Salman Khan's show.

Manasvi Mamgai entered as a wildcard in the second week of the show, however, her journey in the show was short-lived as she got evicted from the show just the next week. After getting evicted, the actress said that the show is a version of Temptation Island.

In an interview with Indian Express, Manasvi Mamgai talked about how Samarth and Isha’s ‘drama’ stood out more than her game in the show and said, “The Samarth-Isha-Abhishek Kumar love triangle garnered all the limelight in the last week. Even though Salman sir appreciated my game and said that I stood out, they definitely had more drama to offer.”

She added, “I wonder if it’s Bigg Boss or Temptation Island. Suddenly everything is about the couples. Even the way Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra are being teamed to make them look like a pair. It’s so weird to see only couples getting highlighted.”

Before her eviction, Manasvi Mamgai had a fight with Anurag Dobhal in the house and called him a traitor because he voted against her in the nominations. The model and actress also broke a house rule by writing the YouTuber’s name on the mirror.

Meanwhile, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode also saw Salman Khan bashing Isha Malviya for her confused relationships with Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. He also pulled up Vicky Jain for calling Neil Bhatt before entering the show. He made them realize how that was a breach of contract and they could be ousted from the show for the same.

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss is a popular reality show back with a new season which has a new theme and all new rules. Salman Khan is back to hosting the new season, however, he will be hosting on Fridays and Saturdays this season, while on Sundays, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan will be seen roasting the contestants in the house.

