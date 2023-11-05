Headlines

Manasvi Mamgai feels Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is a version of Temptation Island: ‘It’s so weird to see…’

Israel-Hamas war: Blast rips through Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza; 52 dead

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Virat Kohli equals his ODI ton record, says 'I hope you...'

Apne birthday...: Anushka Sharma posts special note for Virat Kohli as he equals Tendulkar's world record at World Cup

Virat Kohli scores 49th ODI century equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record, netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunil Narine announces retirement from International cricket, will continue to play...

Manasvi Mamgai feels Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is a version of Temptation Island: ‘It’s so weird to see…’

Israel-Hamas war: Blast rips through Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza; 52 dead

10 healthy carbs for people with Diabetes

Players who might retire from ODI cricket after World Cup 2023

5 Black foods that are super-healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Manasvi Mamgai feels Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is a version of Temptation Island: ‘It’s so weird to see…’

Apne birthday...: Anushka Sharma posts special note for Virat Kohli as he equals Tendulkar's world record at World Cup

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

HomeTelevision

Television

Manasvi Mamgai feels Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is a version of Temptation Island: ‘It’s so weird to see…’

Manasvi Mamgai called Bigg Boss 17 a version of Temptation Island after her eviction from Salman Khan's show.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Manasvi Mamgai entered as a wildcard in the second week of the show, however, her journey in the show was short-lived as she got evicted from the show just the next week. After getting evicted, the actress said that the show is a version of Temptation Island. 

In an interview with Indian Express, Manasvi Mamgai talked about how Samarth and Isha’s ‘drama’ stood out more than her game in the show and said, “The Samarth-Isha-Abhishek Kumar love triangle garnered all the limelight in the last week. Even though Salman sir appreciated my game and said that I stood out, they definitely had more drama to offer.” 

She added, “I wonder if it’s Bigg Boss or Temptation Island. Suddenly everything is about the couples. Even the way Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra are being teamed to make them look like a pair. It’s so weird to see only couples getting highlighted.” 

Before her eviction, Manasvi Mamgai had a fight with Anurag Dobhal in the house and called him a traitor because he voted against her in the nominations. The model and actress also broke a house rule by writing the YouTuber’s name on the mirror. 

Meanwhile, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode also saw Salman Khan bashing Isha Malviya for her confused relationships with Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. He also pulled up Vicky Jain for calling Neil Bhatt before entering the show. He made them realize how that was a breach of contract and they could be ousted from the show for the same. 

About Bigg Boss 17 

Bigg Boss is a popular reality show back with a new season which has a new theme and all new rules. Salman Khan is back to hosting the new season, however, he will be hosting on Fridays and Saturdays this season, while on Sundays, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan will be seen roasting the contestants in the house.

Read Manasvi Mamgai claims contestants fear Munawar Faruqui, says Sunny Aryaa, Jigna Vora are underserving to stay in BB17

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sachin Tendulkar reacts after Virat Kohli equals his ODI ton record, says 'I hope you...'

Delhi-NCR earthquake starts meme fest on Twitter, check out the funniest ones

Punjab farmers defy farm fire prevention team, force officer to burn stubble

Elon Musk's son's name holds an Indian connection, union minister says...

Manasvi Mamgai feels Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 is a version of Temptation Island: ‘It’s so weird to see…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE