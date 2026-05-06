Manasi Salvi hints at legal action after her controversial exit from Mahadev And Sons: 'We are filing a defamation case'

Manasi Salvi’s exit from Mahadev & Sons has escalated into a legal battle, with the actress alleging manipulation, contract violations, and filing a defamation case against the producer.

A few months after Mahadev & Sons went on air, news began circulating that Manasi Salvi, who plays Bhanu Bajpai, would be quitting the show. Initially, it was believed that her reduced screen time and fewer working days led to the decision. However, the situation has now turned into a serious contractual dispute between the actress and the makers.

While speaking to The Press Free Journal, Manasi broke her silence on the matter and revealed that she had formally written an email to producer Saurabh Tewari and the network head, informing them of her decision to exit the show by May 15. She claims she received no response initially.

According to her, the decision stemmed from repeated messages and voice notes from the producer suggesting that the channel did not want her or her character, and that he was the only one supporting her presence on the show. This, she says, led to her getting only limited appearances in episodes. She also mentioned having messages where the producer allegedly tried to make her believe the network was against her.

Manasi added that she felt manipulated for seven months, with her work schedule becoming increasingly irregular. When she officially communicated her exit via email, she expected the production house to remind her of contractual obligations. Instead, she received a reply on April 21 stating: ‘It was a pleasure to have you on the show Mahadev and Sons. We will finish your work before May 15. Please collect your contract signed copy by the producer from our office.’

Soon after, the matter became widely known on set and in the media, triggering reactions online, with some viewers saying they would stop watching the show if she left.

However, things took another turn on May 1. Manasi shared, “On May 1, 11 days after sending me the exit mail, I got another email which said that they are retracting the previous mail and renewing the old contract. Now, this is not Which is not tenable in the law. My lawyers replied on the same day stating that this wasn’t legal. Today is May 5, and till now the producer has not replied to my mail, but gone and ranted everywhere, to the media, the Producers Association and Artists Association. This is something beyond my understanding. I'm not understanding this. We are filing a defamation against the producer for distorting the facts. It's very difficult for me to share details of legal proceedings in the media, but have no choice left now,”

Speaking further about the situation and why she chose to speak up, Manasi said, “I have come to realise that silence in an ongoing legal matter is no longer seen as dignity or restraint. It is often misconstrued as weakness, allowing false narratives to take shape. Therefore, on the advice of my legal counsel, I feel it is necessary to present the facts clearly. It is often assumed that an actor is unprofessional and vulnerable to legal pressure from producers. However, times have changed. Just as production houses are legally equipped, artists today also rely on proper legal guidance to ensure that contracts, including exits, are handled ethically and lawfully.”

She also highlighted a larger issue within the industry, “It is also important to highlight a recurring issue: actors are often contracted as primary leads with a commitment of 26 exclusive working days, yet are utilised for significantly fewer days. In my case, 10. Despite this, exclusivity clauses prevent us from taking up other work. This imbalance is neither fair nor professional. Throughout my three-decade-long career, I have adhered to a personal code of working on only one project at a time, irrespective of contractual clauses. This principle remains unchanged. A producer cannot arbitrarily dilute exclusivity requirements based on convenience while expecting the same level of commitment from the artist. I also possess multiple communications indicating that my character was being deliberately diminished in order to follow the original Telugu format of the show. If that was the case, it raises valid questions about why I was contracted and promoted as a principal lead in the first place.”

Manasi further explained that she has already moved on to new work based on the official communication she received, and is also seeking clarity from the production house, “In line with CINTAA guidelines, and based on the official exit communication, I have taken up new work. I have also formally requested the production house to provide any evidence of unprofessional conduct, misconduct, or violations of POSH guidelines on my part. I have received no response to date. Over the past few days, there have been consistent attempts to malign my reputation through public platforms and social media. My legal counsel has taken appropriate action by filing a defamation notice, which will be shared with the media. I have built my career over 30 years on discipline, professionalism, and respect for my craft- values instilled in me by my early mentors. These are not negotiable. To my fellow producers, if there are any legitimate claims of unprofessional conduct or breach of contract on my part, I welcome you to present them with evidence. All my professional records are well documented and legally maintained. I maintain clear professional boundaries and conduct all work strictly within formal environments such as offices or sets, and never in coffee shops,”

She concluded with a message for her fans and supporters, “Your support means everything. I assure you that I will continue to uphold the values you associate with me. I look forward to seeing you soon in a new project. I remain committed to my profession, my principles, and the law, as a responsible citizen and an honest taxpayer. I will continue to keep you updated, including on the status of my pending dues.”