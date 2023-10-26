Man demands Rs 1 crore in extortion from YouTuber, Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav; arrested

Man who allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore in extortion from Elvish Yadav, gets arrested.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav impressed everyone with his stint in Salman Khan’s reality show. After winning the trophy he has been grabbing headlines for one or the other reason. In a recent turn of events, YouTuber allegedly received a Rs 1 crore extortion call and filed a complaint with Gurugram police. The suspect has now been arrested.

Gurugram Police told Hindustan Times, “A 25-year-old suspect was arrested from Vadnagar in Gujarat on Thursday morning for allegedly sending threat messages to social media influencer Elvish Yadav and his manager demanding to pay Rs.1 crore in extortion money.”

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (crime), said that the suspect, identified as Shakir Makrani, was arrested with the help of Gujarat police. Dahiya said, “Yadav was on a foreign trip with his manager. They returned to Gurugram on October 17 after which both received the messages on their WhatsApp in which the suspect had demanded extortion money.”

He added that initially, Shakir Makrani demanded Rs 40 lakh, however, then he sent more messages to Elvish Yadav and his manager demanding Rs 1 crore.

Dahiya further added that Makrani wanted to earn quick money and become a millionaire and with this intention, he sent extortion messages to Elvish Yadav. He said, “Makrani used to follow social media influencers and was much impressed with Yadav’s lifestyle and his fame.”

Elvish Yadav received extortion messages on October 17, after which, he filed a complaint at Sector-53 police station on Wednesday based on which a first information report (FIR) against unidentified suspects was registered under sections 384 (extortion) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) of Indian Penal Code, according to the police.

A senior police officer told Hindustan Times that more suspects may be arrested after the investigation and said, “Makrani is en route to Gurugram along with a team of Gurugram police which had gone to Vadnagar to arrest Makrani on Wednesday night. We will take him on remand after production before a court here for detailed interrogation.”

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadavb recently created history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to win Salman Khan's reality show. He claimed that he got 28 crore votes on the finale. He beat Abhishek Malhan to win the trophy and Rs 25 lakh winning amount. The YouTuber has since starred in several music videos.

