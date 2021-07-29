Mallika Sherawat turns down Karan Johar's 'Bigg Boss OTT', find out why

‘Bigg Boss', one of the most popular reality shows, is about to return to your television screens with a twist. Starting with Karan Johar's OTT edition, the show will air with Salman Khan as the host as it did previously.

According to reports, many celebrities were approached for the show; some declined, while others were only rumoured to be on it.

Mallika Sherawat was approached once again to enter the 'Bigg Boss' house, according to a SpotBoyE report. She was reportedly offered the chance to remain on as a contender for six weeks in exchange for certain special abilities. Mallika was interested in participating in the show but not as a participant. As a result, she declined the offer.

Their source said “Mallika was approached to participate in the show for six long weeks and was supposed to stay like a contestant but with special powers. As she will be on a secret task assigned by Bigg Boss. Though the actress was keen on doing the show she didn't want to be a contestant on the show. And hence she turned down the offer again."

When Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Shehnaz Gill were contestants on Bigg Boss 13, Mallika was meant to join the show as Maalkin. The actress sought a large sum of money, and the opportunity eventually fell into Ameesha Patel's lap.

'Bigg Boss' fans will get to watch all the major drama and action 24x7 live from the house. Apart from this, the BB fans will be treated with a one-hour episode on Voot. Viewers will also get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, and a fully interactive edition. After the completion of the digital exclusive hosted by Karan Johar, the show will move to Colors TV with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss' with Salman Khan as host.