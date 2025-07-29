Mallika Sherawat breaks her silence on 'participating' in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19: 'Putting an end to...'

Mallika Sherawat recently put an end to speculations about her joining Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19.

As Bigg Boss 19 inches closer to its premiere, buzz around the celebrity contestant list is only getting louder. Several names from both Bollywood and the TV industry are being linked to the show — but not everyone is on board.

Mallika Sherawat recently put an end to speculations about her joining the show. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress wrote, "Putting an end to all the rumours. I am not doing Big Boss & never will. Thank you (sic)."

Her statement follows similar clarifications made by Daisy Shah, Ram Kapoor, and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, all of whom have denied being part of the new season. Gaurav even addressed the rumours in one of his vlogs, saying, "Arre bhai nahi jaa raha main Bigg Boss 19. Logo ne pareshan kar diya hai. Koi PR page hai usne lagadi meri photo ke main jaa raha ho aur bhi teen chaar log hai."

(Translation: "I’m not going to Bigg Boss 19. People have been bothering me. A PR page put my photo saying I’m going along with three-four others.")

Meanwhile, reports continue to float around about who might actually be entering the BB house. Some of the names being mentioned include Neel Motwani, Arhan Ansari, Shashank Vyas, Khushi Dubey, Sharad Malhotra, Moon Banerjee, and Lataa Saberwal — though none have been officially confirmed yet.

As for Mallika, she was last seen in the 2024 music video Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, where her short yet impactful appearance drew a lot of praise. Currently, the actress has no officially announced film or web project lined up.