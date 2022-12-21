Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan makes fun of her outfit, compares it with table napkin

File Photo

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses in India, she is known for her style and fashion. However, it seems her son Arhaan Khan is not impressed with his mother’s fashion choices.

In the latest episode of Moving in with Malaika, Arhaan was seen making fun of Malaika Arora’s clothes. He compared her outfit with a table napkin. For the unversed, when Malika was seen wearing a glamorous top, Arhaan says- You are looking like a jail inmate right now. Malaika started laughing upon hearing this.

Arhaan talked about his aunt Amrita Aroa and said that she is like his second mom. He stated, “I am biased for Amu (Amrita Arora). She keeps pushing herself to get on your (Malaika) position. She is like my second mother, but now I feel like she is coming on the first position.”

Earlier, while talking about his love for his grandmother Arhaan said, “I made a promise to Ammuma that every winter break I'm back here because Christmas day belongs to her. I will make sure I'm back for it no matter what. Amummas food is the best in the world, the tastiest food I've ever eaten I'll continue to eat I've been traveling the world right now but I still say amma's food is the best food”

While speaking to News18, Malaika shared that Arhaan is keen on being a part of her show. Arora also revealed that Arhaan has also shared some ‘amazing ideas’ for the show. Malaika is eagerly looking forward to shooting with her son. For the unversed, Jr Khan is currently studying abroad. While discussing her, Malaika shared that Arhaan even joked if he was getting money for the same. Khan asked mommy, "Paisa milega na?" Malaika laughed.

Malaika’s ex-husband, Arhaan's father, Arbaaz Khan stated that Malaika is a good mother. Tanaav star said, “I don't think she's strict either, but I am definitely not as strict as Malaika. Honestly, Malaika is somebody who can pull him up a lot more than I do. She is strict, but she's friendly and firm at the same time.”

