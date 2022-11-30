Malaika Arora opens up about shooting with son Arhaan Khan for chat-show Moving In With Malaika

Malaika Arora- Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora is all set to host her first chat show Moving In With Malaika, and the actress has promised an 'up, close, and personal' take on celeb's life. Recently, while promoting the show, the Houseful 2 actress stated that even her son Arhaan is quite excited about the show.

While speaking to News18, Malaika shared that Arhaan is keen on being a part of her show. Arora also revealed that Arhaan has also shared some ‘amazing ideas’ for the show. Malaika is eagerly looking forward to shooting with her son. For the unversed, Jr Khan is currently studying abroad. While discussing her, Malaika shared that Arhaan even joked if he was getting money for the same. Khan asked mommy, "Paisa milega na?" Malaika laughed.

Earlier in a conversation with ETimes, Malaika’s ex-husband, Arhaan's father, Arbaaz Khan stated that Malaika is a good mother. Tanaav star said, “I don't think she's strict either, but I am definitely not as strict as Malaika. Honestly, Malaika is somebody who can pull him up a lot more than I do. She is strict, but she's friendly and firm at the same time.”

Unlike Malaika, Arbaaz loves to pamper Arhaan more, "I'm a little indulgent as a father. I pamper Arhaan and I get swayed. I just like to please him for everything. He's the only boy we have and the only child. I just want to see him get everything he wants and be happy. Sometimes that can be a little indulgent. It's not a very good thing, though. But he's a good boy."

READ: Inside photos of Malaika Arora super luxurious home featuring decadent living room, stylish bedroom and more

Last week, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora dropped the trailer of her upcoming show Moving In With Malaika. Sharing the trailer, the actress gave a befitting reply to trolls who target her for her age, outfits, and walk.

In the trailer, Malaika Arora can be heard saying, “Hey guys, it’s Malaika, the woman everyone loves to talk about. No? I mean it, just see the comments below this video ek baar. Kya Kya pehenti hai, ye sab kya karti hai? Kuch bhi kro, people talk up. I break up, it’s breaking news. I move one, I am with my partner, I am trolled. My God damn walk, I am trolled. Bikini or evening gown, I am trolled. Comments aate hai ‘ma’am gharpe raho na, ye sab karne ki umar nahi hai. Sure, I am not getting any younger but you know what’s getting really old? These comments. These same old remarks, so I thought I will give everyone something new to talk about, show you a real Malaika.”Malaika Arora's Moving In With Malaika will stream at Disneyplus Hotstar from December 5.