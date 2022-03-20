Malaika Arora burns 'India's Got Talent' stage with sizzling dance moves on 'Chaiyaa Chaiyya'- WATCH

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora leaves no chance to set the stage on fire with her sizzling dance movies. She recently appeared on the sets of 'India's Got Talent' and grooved to her popular song 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa'.

The official page of Sony TV has shared a clip in which Malaika Arora can be seen flaunting her sizzling dance moves in a glittery gown on 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa.' The actress looks hot while performing on the stage. the video has been doing rounds on social media now.

Take a look:

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika was asked about her reaction to maintaining the tag of 'sexy' for all the years. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl replied that she is not letting that tag go anytime soon and she has hung onto this tag, in a similar manner as somebody hangs onto the title or the crown bestowed upon them.

Malaika was quoted telling the entertainment portal, "I’ve always said it, I've said it back then, I say it now. It sounds repetitive, but I've always said that I'd rather be known as a sexy and spicy and all of that, than being known as pheeki and thandi." She added that she has always been known like that.

The actress, who has also produced films like 'Dabangg' and its sequel with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, further added that the 'sexy' tag is not a conscious thing for her since she has been a feisty person by nature. "Because I've been termed as, you know, ‘oh she's sexy’ that I've to live up to that standard. I do not believe in that. I just feel it's part and parcel of the person that I am", Malaika also told the portal.