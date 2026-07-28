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'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat over 'No Lock Upp' comment; Watch

'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat

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'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat over 'No Lock Upp' comment; Watch

Riteish Deshmukh pulled up Yogesh Rawat after the contestant claimed Lock Upp 2's TRP dropped following his eviction and suggested the makers requested his return.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 11:36 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat over 'No Lock Upp' comment; Watch
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The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 witnessed a heated exchange after wildcard entrant Yogesh Rawat made bold claims about his return to the reality show.

Soon after re-entering the house, Yogesh alleged that viewers had started saying, "No Yogesh, no Lock Upp," and even claimed that the show's TRP declined after his eviction. His remarks did not go down well with jailer Riteish Deshmukh, who entered the house and publicly reprimanded him.

Yogesh claims makers requested his return

Speaking to fellow contestants, Yogesh said he was approached for a comeback only a night before returning to the show. He also admitted that he was initially hesitant to accept the offer. "Ek baar aise hi maze ke liye mereko nikal diya phir wapas bhi to kar sakte hain, bezatti hi karata rahu kya," he said.

He further claimed that fans had been saying, "No Yogesh, no Lock Upp," while alleging that the show's TRP had fallen after his elimination.

Riteish says no contestant is bigger than the show

Soon after, Riteish Deshmukh entered the house and strongly objected to Yogesh's statements. Referring to his claim, Riteish reminded him that such remarks undermine everyone associated with the show. "Jab aap kehte ho unko, usme main aata hoon, Farah (Khan) aati hai, Netflix aata hai, ye show aata," he said.

Praising Ram Kapoor, Riteish added that India has not seen a bigger superstar than him before turning to Yogesh and criticising his attitude.

"Hame tumhari jarurat nahi hai Yogesh. Main abhi ke abhi tumhe is ghar se terminate karta hoon," Riteish declared.

Yogesh refuses to leave the house

When Riteish asked whether he wanted to exit the competition, Yogesh replied, "No sir." The jailer then warned him, "Tum jo darwaza choose karoge, main waha se tumhe ghar bhejta hoon."

Yogesh, however, stood firm and responded, "To be honest, maine jaane ke liye to nahi aaya hoon idhar pe."

Riteish continued to question his behaviour, saying, "To ye bhi ehsaas mat dilao hamko ki tumhare wajah se is show ki TRP badhegi." He also criticised Yogesh's confidence, saying he appeared to believe he was superior because he was trending outside the house.

'This show is bigger than all of us'

Riteish said the comment that disappointed him the most was Yogesh claiming that he had almost declined the offer to return.

While acknowledging that having dedicated fans is a positive thing, Riteish stressed that no contestant, host or celebrity is bigger than the reality show itself. Citing Amitabh Bachchan as an example, he pointed out that the veteran actor still greets and thanks his fans every week despite his stature.

"Ye show hum sab se bahut bada hai," Riteish said.

Towards the end of the confrontation, Yogesh apologised to both Riteish and his supporters. Before leaving the house, the jailer reminded contestants that deserving to stay in the competition also means valuing every opportunity.

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