'Main patthar maarunga': Abhijit Bichukale threatens Devoleena Bhattacharjee on 'Bigg Boss 15'

The controversial reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15' is just two weeks away from the Grand Final and it seems, things have heated up inside the house. Abhijit Bichukale has once again locked horns with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and is seen threatening to throw a stone at her, as per the latest promo.

On the Tuesday episode, Bigg Boss gave another chance to the five non-VIP members, namely Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Devoleena, and Abhijit, to join the four VIP members, namely Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shamita Shetty. As per the task, three non-VIP inmates will become eligible to become the contenders to win the 'Ticket To Finale Week'. Though the task wasn't completed on Tuesday, the latest video released on Colors TV's social media handles shows Tejasswi, Nishant, and Abhijit fighting it out among themselves to reach the final week.

As per the promo, these three will have to collect tennis balls in their baskets and the one with maximum tennis balls will win the task. Devoleena and Rashami will also have an important role to play in the task, as seen in the promo. Abhijit is first seen trying to snatch away Tejasswi's bag and she throws a ball at him in anger. She is also seen breaking down in tears and asking his boyfriend, Karan to leave her alone for some time. Rakhi is then seen claiming that she is playing the sympathy card.

After Devoleena is seen biting Bichukale in his hand, he can be seen screaming, "Kaatna khel hai kya? Bal ka prayog hai, seedha darwaza kholo isko, main patthar maarunga fir (Biting someone is not a task, this is use of force, directly evict her or I will throw a stone at her)". They both have been involved in verbal conflicts earlier also, but this seems the first time when either of them has used physical force on the other.

It will be interesting to see if Abhijit actually gets violent and Bigg Boss' verdict on the same. Also, the show's host Salman Khan has scolded Bichukale multiple times in the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and his reaction to this fight will be keenly awaited.