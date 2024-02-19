Twitter
Headlines

'Main nanga hokar...': Elvish Yadav reacts angrily after media questions his involvement in snake venom case

Who was Ameer Balaj Tipu, young gangster shot dead at a wedding?

World's most powerful list released, India is at...

Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads rescue mission with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, fights hijackers mid-air

Meet DU grad who became IAS officer in her first attempt, cracked UPSC exam at 22, is now posted at...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

'Main nanga hokar...': Elvish Yadav reacts angrily after media questions his involvement in snake venom case

Who was Ameer Balaj Tipu, young gangster shot dead at a wedding?

Harmful effects of chewing gum

10 signs you are not eating enough protein

8 foods to avoid during pregnancy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

EAM S Jaishankar's ‘Smart’ Reply On India-Russia Relations Leaves Antony Blinken Smiling In Munich

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

Watch! IAF's Rafale Roars Through The Sky Of Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads rescue mission with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, fights hijackers mid-air

Ram Charan to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Buchi Babu Sana's next, confirms Boney Kapoor

HomeTelevision

Television

'Main nanga hokar...': Elvish Yadav reacts angrily after media questions his involvement in snake venom case

In the video that is going viral on social media, Elvish Yadav can be heard claiming that the media is targeting him after being accused in the supply and use of snake venom at a rave party

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 03:14 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has found himself in the middle of controversies over allegations of involvement in the supply and use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. An FIR was filed against Elvish last year.

Recently, it was reported that he might face legal consequences as the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) found snake venom in samples from the rave party. Elvish responded to these developments in a video, criticizing the media and those questioning him. In the video circulating on social media, he claims that the media is targeting him and attempting to cover everything he does.

In the video that is going viral on social media, Elvish Yadav can be heard claiming that the media is targeting him and attempting to cover every aspect of his life. He denied all allegations against him and boldly stated that he would do a 'nanga naach' if someone could prove he was present at the rave party in question.

In the clip, Elvish Yadav can be heard saying, "Elvish Yadav kaha tha rave party mein? Police ne toh nahi batayi. Plice ko toh nahi mila, main toh Bombay tha. PFA Google karoge toh samaj aa jayega tumhe kya rule hai... kisi bhi normal aadmi pe jhootha case lagate hai aur fir paise maangte hai usse case vapas lene ke liye. Ye prove kar ke dikha do ki main vaha tha aur meri rave party thi, nanga hokar naachunga main."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This controversial film saw 34 court cases, lead actress was harassed, still had long queues for tickets, earned...

Gautam Adani wins Rs 30000 crore project, places bid higher than this multinational company

Sanya Malhotra 'can't believe' her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away: 'There was no...'

ED summons case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before court via video conferencing, next hearing on March 16

Meet man who was gifted Rs 1500 crore house by Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, brain behind...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill takes social media by storm with her dreamy look in black saree, fans call her ‘golden diva’

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE