'Main nanga hokar...': Elvish Yadav reacts angrily after media questions his involvement in snake venom case

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has found himself in the middle of controversies over allegations of involvement in the supply and use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. An FIR was filed against Elvish last year.

Recently, it was reported that he might face legal consequences as the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) found snake venom in samples from the rave party. Elvish responded to these developments in a video, criticizing the media and those questioning him. In the video circulating on social media, he claims that the media is targeting him and attempting to cover everything he does.

In the video that is going viral on social media, Elvish Yadav can be heard claiming that the media is targeting him and attempting to cover every aspect of his life. He denied all allegations against him and boldly stated that he would do a 'nanga naach' if someone could prove he was present at the rave party in question.

In the clip, Elvish Yadav can be heard saying, "Elvish Yadav kaha tha rave party mein? Police ne toh nahi batayi. Plice ko toh nahi mila, main toh Bombay tha. PFA Google karoge toh samaj aa jayega tumhe kya rule hai... kisi bhi normal aadmi pe jhootha case lagate hai aur fir paise maangte hai usse case vapas lene ke liye. Ye prove kar ke dikha do ki main vaha tha aur meri rave party thi, nanga hokar naachunga main."