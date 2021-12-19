'Main Maa Banne Wali Hoon': Tejasswi Prakash makes SHOCKING statement on 'Bigg Boss 15'

The reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15' has been in controversies since the show started in October this year. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the love birds this season as the two popular television actors are seen getting cosy with each other on bed several times. Now, in a shocking turn of events, Tejasswi Prakash has surprised everyone in the house as she is seen exclaiming "Main Maa Banne Wali Hoon" in the promo for the Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.

The fans of the popular show should not get worried as what seems like another shocking controversy is actually a fun prank being played by the show's host Salman and Govinda. The comedian-actor will be coming as one of the guests for the Sunday's episode. The two stars will be seen secretly talking to just Tejasswi and giving her silly statements which she has to speak directly to the other contestants.

Tejasswi, more popularly known by her nickname Teja, is first seen telling Karan, "Merko gas ho rahi hai" as instructed by Salman. Then, Govinda asks her to show her anger and Teja shouts, "It's not funny!" as Rajiv Adatia is left shocked. The 'Sultan' actor then dictates her to tell that she is feeling as if she is pregnant. Teja goes to Umar Riaz, who is a doctor by profession, and says, "Main maa banne wali hoon aisa lag raha hai, gas se koi maa ban sakta hai kya?". Umar is left speechless hearing her and questions what has happened to her.

Watch the fun promo here



The episode promises to be a lot of fun as the 'Partner' jodi reunites on the show. 'Bigg Boss 15' is heading to its grand finale with just three weeks left in the show. Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz are the top contenders to win this season.