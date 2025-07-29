'Main haath pair jod rahi...': Taarak Mehta makers begged Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben for comeback, reveals Jennifer Mistry

While talking about Disha Vakani's absence from TMKOC, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed what went on behind the scenes.

Disha Vakani’s long absence from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to puzzle fans. Best known for playing the iconic role of Dayaben, Disha hasn’t returned to the show for years despite its ongoing success.

Now, former cast member Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has revealed what went on behind the scenes. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Jennifer said the show’s makers tried everything to get Disha back. “Main haath pair jod rahi thi meri pregnancy ke time ki mujhe vaapis aana hai. In log Disha ke saamne haath pair jod rahe the. Disha ki delivery ke baad, sab kuch ke baad, woh nahi aayi toh nahi aayi,” she shared.

Jennifer also addressed rumors about a toxic work culture possibly pushing Disha away. She recalled how Disha had mobility restrictions after her delivery: “Usko seedhi chadhna mana tha toh uske liye stretcher jaisa tha, uspe bitha ke upar le jaate the. Kyunki upar shoot karna rehta tha kisi ek interior mein,” she said, explaining how the team used a stretcher-like setup to move her during shoots.

Jennifer added that Disha was a very private person. If she had any issues with the production, she likely kept them to herself, leaving everyone guessing why she truly never returned.

Despite Disha’s exit, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains one of Indian TV’s longest-running and most popular shows. In its 17-year journey, it has seen several major cast exits, including Jheel Mehta and Bhavya Gandhi.

The show continues to air on SAB TV.