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'Main completely asexual ban chuki hoon': Akanksha Chamola's revelation on Lock Upp grabs attention

Akanksha Chamola revealed on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa that she currently identifies as 'asexual', saying she has no desire for a physical relationship while going through her divorce from Gaurav Khanna.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 08:17 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Main completely asexual ban chuki hoon': Akanksha Chamola's revelation on Lock Upp grabs attention
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Akanksha Chamola has once again opened up about her personal life on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. After earlier revealing that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce, the actress has now said that she considers herself "completely asexual" during this phase of her life.

The revelation came during a conversation with fellow contestant Varun Yadav, popularly known as Laila. While discussing relationships, Laila asked Akanksha whether she would ever consider getting married again or preferred to remain single.

Replying honestly, Akanksha said, "Mereko dar baith gaya hai." Laila then asked whether a person's sexuality can change over time. Sharing her thoughts, Akanksha responded, "Sexuality aapka change hota rehta hai, aapke phases ke upar hota hai."

She went on to explain how her ongoing divorce has affected her emotionally, saying, "Ab mera divorce ho raha hai, abhi mereko kisi se sex nahi chahiye. Mujhe ladkiyon ke sath bhi nahi chahiye, admiyon ke sath bhi nahi chahiye."

Explaining why she feels this way, the actress added, "Alag phase chal raha hai, isko bolte hain Asexual." When Laila asked whether being without a partner automatically makes someone asexual, Akanksha clarified that, for her, it simply means she currently has no desire for any physical relationship.

She concluded by saying, "Main completely Asexual ban chuki hoon."

Akanksha had earlier announced separation from Gaurav Khanna

During the premiere episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna had mutually decided to end their marriage after living separately for nearly a year. She had clarified that there was no bitterness between them and said they realised they were not compatible as life partners because they wanted different things from life.

Reacting to her announcement, Gaurav said his love and support for Akanksha remained unchanged. Referring to her as "meri biwi", he later told her during the show, "Legally you are still my wife and I am still your husband."

The actor also said he would never tolerate anyone speaking against Akanksha, while both maintained that they wanted to end their marriage with mutual respect and remain friends.

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