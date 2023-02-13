'Main bhi kya kar sakta hoon': Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan opens up on Shiv Thakare losing title

Credit: MC Stan-Shiv Thakare/Instagram

Pune rapper MC Stan, who lifted the Bigg Boss season 16 trophy, shared that he is really disappointed for his friend and housemate Shiv Thakare losing out of the game. Shiv and MC Stan are known to be good friends on the show.

While talking to the media after being announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan said, "Dil se bura laga (felt really bad that he lost)." He further mentioned, "Par show shayad personality ke upar tha usne apna side rakha maine apna. Bahut kam maatra se haara, abhi usme main bhi kya kar sakta hoon (But, I guess the show was all about personality. He lost by a very small margin. I too can't do much in this situation as well)."

Soon after the grand finale, DNA interacts with Bigg Boss 16 first-runner-up Shiv Thakare. While sharing his views about losing the title, Shiv adds, "I think I haven't missed anything. I got more than my what I expected." Thakare continues, "Mujhe last tak rehna tha. Couch pe baith ke nahi dekhna tha (I didn't want to watch the finale in my home)." Earlier, Shiv was also a semi-finalist in Roadies Rising Season 2, and then he won Bigg Boss Marathi S2. Thakare thinks that Bigg Boss 16 has prominently helped him. "After I won Bigg Boss Marathi, people in Maharashtra recognised me. With Bigg Boss Hindi, I wanted to extend my reach beyond the state. If I have made it so far, this means that I have reached somewhere, and it has worked in my favour," adds Shiv.

Shiv was also known as the mastermind and the head of 'mandali.' Thakare was criticised for heading the mandali with Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. When asked to open up about his bond being criticised as a 'smart move' by other contestants, Shiv asserts, "Dost kamane naseeb ka khel hai. Maine kamaya aur nibhaya (One needs to have the good fortune to earn friends. I have earned and stayed true to it)." He adds, "Everyone tried to make friends, but it was for the show. Thus, they failed to maintain it. But I have earned true friends and will stay loyal to them."

For the unversed, Stan is an Indian rapper, lyricist, music producer and composer. He became popular after the release of his song Khuja Mat in 2019. He was introduced to rap music by his brother. His one-liners such as 'Shemd', 'appreciate you', 'Haq se', 'feel you bro' and 'Hindi matra bhasha' and 'Raavas' have caught the attention of all across the country.

Stan, who proudly calls himself as 'Basti Ka Hasthi', is one of the most popular faces in 'Bigg Boss 16' as he enjoys a fan following of 7.7 million on Instagram. ( With inputs from IANS)

