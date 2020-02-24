Mahira Sharma slams organisers after being accused of forging Dadasaheb Phalke International Award win

Actor and former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for a few days now. Mahira, in a long Instagram post, clarified her stance after she was accused of lying about winning the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award. In the note, she said that she was handed the award away from the stage.

"Charges made against me for receiving and forging the prestigious DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 is untrue and uncalled for. In my defense I would like to clarify with exact details on what went that day. My manager, Mr Abhinav Tanwar was informed by Mr Mehta that we will be gratified at the event with the title of Most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 Contestant. At the event, the team of Bigg Boss 13 was called on stage and gratified with a token of appreciation. On questioning about my solo award by my manager to Mr Mehta, he handed over the award to my manager stating that I cannot be called on stage owing to the huge hue and rush on stage."

She further added, "Little did I know this would turn against me within two days. Since Sunday night, I was told that there has been some miscommunication and will be rectified as soon as possible. I would like to inform that I did not forge any award and would never intend to do so. The managing team of Premal Mehta and Yash Naik have taken the onus of this fiasco completely and have stated that I had nothing to do with it. Post an amazing stint with Bigg Boss and having made it in the top 7 list, I surely am not intending to look for any PR gimmick of this sort."

For the uninformed, the award organisers had shared an official statement on Sunday saying, "One of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Ms Mahira Sharma, who was an attendee of this event, posted an Instagram story on 20th February 2020 at around 11:30 pm showcasing that she has received a certificate of appreciation at the DPIFF award ceremony for being ‘The Most Fashionable Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13’. From then on, this story has been copied and reposted by the fan pages on Instagram along with multiple media houses who have posted this as news on their websites."