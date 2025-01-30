Mahira Sharma's mother has firmly refuted dating speculations with Mohammed Siraj.

Actress Mahira Sharma's mother has dismissed rumors about her daughter’s alleged relationship with cricketer Mohammed Siraj. This comes after reports surfaced on Wednesday claiming that Mahira and Siraj are dating.

Mahira's mother has firmly refuted these speculations, setting the record straight. In response to the rumors, Mahira Sharma's mother, Saniya Sharma, told Times Now, "People say anything. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, people will link her name with anyone, so should we believe them?" She dismissed the speculation, highlighting how such rumors are common when someone gains public attention.

Saniya Sharma further clarified that the rumors circulating are "completely false." She strongly denied the reports, emphasizing that there is no truth to the claims about Mahira and Mohammed Siraj being in a relationship.

Mahira and Siraj don't follow each other on social media, and the dating rumors between them first started in 2024 when Siraj allegedly liked one of Mahira's photos, which caught the public's attention. However, the like is no longer visible on Mahira's post, adding further confusion to the speculation.

Mahira was previously in a relationship with actor Paras Chhabra, her co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13. The couple, who had been together for three years, decided to part ways in 2023.

Last year, Paras Chhabra opened up about his breakup with Mahira on his podcast. He pointed to their live-in relationship as the main reason behind their split, saying, "Main toh single hoon filhaal. Aap ke saamne he tha joh bhi tha relationship, joh shuru hua tha Bigg Boss mein. Ek joh tha joh continue hua 2-3 saal tak. Toh bus wohi live-in mein the hum, toh jaise maine kaha live-in ke zyaada tar relationship kharab he hote hain." He emphasized that, in his experience, live-in relationships often don't last.