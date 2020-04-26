Mahira Sharma's mother approves of Paras Chhabra, says 'if she tells me she wants to marry Paras, I shall not oppose'

Ever since Bigg Boss 13 ended, rumours of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's relationship have been doing the rounds and now Mahira's mother Sania Sharma has said that if Mahira decides to get married to Paras in the future, she will have no objections.

However, Sania made it clear that as of now her daughter is not in a relationship with Paras. "I haven’t seen my daughter texting Paras endlessly. So no, they are not a couple. Okay look, if Mahira does tell me that she wants to marry Paras, I shall not oppose," Sania said, in an interview.

For the uninformed, when Sania came on Bigg Boss 13, she had told Paras to stop showering Mahira with kisses and reminded him of his then-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Recently, Paras and Mahira were at the centre of a controversy, after they shared a video of themselves distributing food packets to the needy during the lockdown.

Television actor Jay Bhanushali also seemed to take a dig at both of them when he called out "so-called actors" for turning humanitarian gestures into a "PR stunt". Jay was later also called out by fans of Paras and Mahira after which he clarified saying that he did not even take any names and that "there are many actors who are doing such cheap PR publicity".

On the work front, Paras and Mahira will be seen together in a Punjabi film together. In an earlier interview, she said that she was excited to shoot with her close friend and is "super comfortable" working with him.