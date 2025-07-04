Mahi Vij breaks silence on divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, snaps back at trolls: 'Tum mere uncle ho, meri lawyer...'

Mahi Vij finally broke the silence on the ongoing divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, and admitted that in Indian society, people expect drama in divorces and separation.

Actress Mahi Vij has finally broken her silence on the ongoing divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, and admitted that the Indian society often expects 'too much mud-slinging drama' in separation. For the unversed, Jay and Mahi are popular TV actors. They won Nach Baliye 5, and after dating for quite some time, they secretly got married in 2011. The couple adopted (fostered) two of their house help’s children—Khushi and Rajveer—in 2017, and they welcomed their biological daughter Tara in 2019. Jay and Mahi were often regarded as the power couple for many years. However, in the recent few months, there have been rumours that Mahi and Jay are facing difficulties in their relationship, and they're planning to end their marriage.

Mahi Vij on divorce rumours

In an interview with Hautterfly, Mahi Vij snapped back at trolls and naysayers, who want to know about their marital status. She said, "Agar aisa hai bhi toh main aapko kyun bataun? Kya aap mere chacha hain? Kya aap mere lawyer ki fees denge? Log kisi ke talaaq ya alag hone ko itna bada mudda kyun bana dete hain? (Even if it is so, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer's fees? Why do people make such a big issue out of someone's divorce or separation?)

She further wrote, "Main dekhti hoon ki log mere comment section mein likhte hain ki 'Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai.” Phir koi aur likhta hai – “Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aisi hai.” Unhe bas kisi ko doshi thehrana hota hai. Kya tumhe sach mein kuch pata hai? Tumhe kya pata hai? (I see people writing in my comment section that "I am decent, Jay is like this." Then someone else writes - "Jay is good, Mahi is like this." They just want to blame someone. Do you really know anything? What do you know?)"

'Live and let live': Mahi Vij

The Balki Vadhu actress further added that in Indian society, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there’s going to be drama now that it’ll turn into a big issue. "The two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there’s a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live," Mahi asserted.