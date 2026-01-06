FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81, funeral to be held in Pune

Mahhi Vij shares FIRST PHOTO with Jay Bhanushali after divorce, makes strong statement: 'Stop making it dirty like...'

Kiara Advani gives sneak peek of daughter Saraayah, enjoys me-time magazine reading with her 'mini' version

Venezuela: Clashes, gunfire reported near presidential palace, security concerns rise in capital Caracas, here's what we know so far

Bangladesh violence: Hindu factory owner shot dead by assailants, 6th murder in 18 days

Kartik Aaryan found love again? After Tu Meri Main Tera debacle, actor moves to Goa, netizens spot 'mystery girl', draw wild speculations

Donald Trump claims US will soon receive USD 600 billion in tariffs, criticises media outlets, says, 'America far stronger...'

Nicolas Maduro's FIRST statement after abduction in Caracas by US, pleads not guilty in court, says, 'I am a decent man...'

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ghaziabad to get new railway guard building with advanced features, here's all you need to know

Gold, silver prices today, January 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mahhi Vij shares FIRST PHOTO with Jay Bhanushali after divorce, makes strong statement: 'Stop making it dirty like...'

Mahhi Vij shares FIRST PHOTO with Jay Bhanushali after divorce: 'Stop making...'

Kiara Advani gives sneak peek of daughter Saraayah, enjoys me-time magazine reading with her 'mini' version

Kiara gives sneak peek of Saraayah, enjoys me-time with her 'mini' version

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ghaziabad to get new railway guard building with advanced features, here's all you need to know

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ghaziabad to get new railway guard buildi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Mahhi Vij shares FIRST PHOTO with Jay Bhanushali after divorce, makes strong statement: 'Stop making it dirty like...'

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have posed for the first time together after their separation announcement, and asked the media to stop misreporting facts.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 08:51 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mahhi Vij shares FIRST PHOTO with Jay Bhanushali after divorce, makes strong statement: 'Stop making it dirty like...'
Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Mahhi Vij on Monday called out the media and a section of social media users for assuming that her recent posts on Instagram were directed at her husband, Jay Bhanushali. Mahhi and Jay officially announced their separation on Sunday. However, ever since they made their divorce announcement, various speculations have been surfacing about what led to their decision to part ways.

Also read: Mahhi Vij DROPS first post after divorcing Jay Bhanushali, hints at disappointment, advises 'never stop being...': 'Why people believe in...'

Irked with all the hullabaloo around their divorce, Mahhi took to Instagram and shared a picture with Jay in which the two can be seen making a peace sign. "Yeah this is us. For likes n comments, media can stoop to any level my stories are not for Jay... Stop making it dirty just like your journalism," she posted.

image

Mahhi and Jay were married for 14 years. They became foster parents to two kids- Rajveer and Khushi and welcomed their daughter Tara via IVF in 2019. On Sunday, they shared the separation news with their fans through a joint statement on social media. The couple, known for their long-standing partnership both on and off screen, emphasised that the decision to part ways was mutual and taken with care, respect and consideration for their family.

On Sunday, Jay and Mahhi posted a joint note on their Instagram Stories. In the message, they said they have chosen to "part ways" but will continue to stand by values like "peace," "growth," and "kindness." They made it clear that the decision was "mutual" and taken with care and respect for each other."Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet continue to have each other's backs. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values for the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer."

They went on to share that there is "no villain in this story" and asked people not to jump to conclusions. Stressing that they choose "peace over drama," the couple requested love, respect, and kindness as they move forward in life."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81, funeral to be held in Pune
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmandi, passes away
Mahhi Vij shares FIRST PHOTO with Jay Bhanushali after divorce, makes strong statement: 'Stop making it dirty like...'
Mahhi Vij shares FIRST PHOTO with Jay Bhanushali after divorce: 'Stop making...'
Kiara Advani gives sneak peek of daughter Saraayah, enjoys me-time magazine reading with her 'mini' version
Kiara gives sneak peek of Saraayah, enjoys me-time with her 'mini' version
Venezuela: Clashes, gunfire reported near presidential palace, security concerns rise in capital Caracas, here's what we know so far
Venezuela: Clashes, gunfire reported near presidential palace, security concerns
Bangladesh violence: Hindu factory owner shot dead by assailants, 6th murder in 18 days
Bangladesh violence: Hindu factory owner shot dead by assailants, 6th murder in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement