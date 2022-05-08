Mahhi Vij receives rape threat by man, seeks help from Mumbai police

Mahhi Vij

Television actress Mahhi Vij approached Mumbai police through social media on Friday after a man allegedly threatened and abused her.

Jay Bhanusali's wife took her concern to Twitter, tagged Mumbai Police and shared the horrified experince. Mahhi said, "This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko. @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us."

Mumbai Police social media noticed Mahhi's concern and they responded to her saying, "Please visit the nearest police station and lodge your Complaint." A few hours later, Mahhi again tweeted Mumbai Police saying, "I visited Worli station they said they wil val@him."

Mahhi further tweeted that her daughter Tara was in the car, and she got scared for her. The matter remains unsolved, and as per Mahhi's tweet, the police are investigating the matter. Mahhi's husband was last seen in Bigg Boss 15. During that stint, he was age-shamed by Simba Nagpal.

Jay was apparently the highest-paid actor on the show. He had been being scrutinised for not mincing his remarks, standing out, and not responding to contestants' arrogance with silence. This time, however, fans of well-known celebrities have banded together to condemn Simba Nagpal's remark about his age. Shamita Shetty has previously been ridiculed for her age and referred to as an aunty by actor Karan Kundra, and the internet was not amused.

After the fight that went viral, Jay Bhanushali & Pratik Sehajpal played it down. In a conversation between newbies Ieshaan Sehgaal & Simba Nagpal, the latter passed distasteful and derogatory comments about actors who have already established themselves.