Mahhi Vij loses brother to COVID-19, thanks Sonu Sood for helping him get treatment

Actress Mahhi Vij lost her brother to COVID-19 on June 1. The actress on Monday (June 7) shared a post on her Instagram thanking actor Sonu Sood for all his help during her brother’s treatment. She penned a long and heartfelt note while sharing a screenshot of Sood’s tweet.

The tweet read, “A 25 years boy whom we were trying to save, lost his battle to covid today. All these days despite knowing that his survival chances of survival were minimal. I would speak to the doctor everyday with hope. Never had the guts to share the reality with his parents, who knew what..”

In her note, Mahhi thanked Sood for giving her hope and courage during the difficult time. She also thanked comedy queen Bharti Singh for keeping her brother positive while he was admitted in the hospital.

She wrote in her tweet, “Thank you @sonu_sood for helping us get a bed for my brother. At times when I had no courage you gave me hope. I would Hope that my brother will be home when somewhere you were battling with the truth. I am forever thankful to you. Thankful for your strength, for your heart that is genuinely trying to help, thankful for your courage, thankful for your positivity and for all the help you are providing to thousands and millions who are in need of help! Thank you @gaurav_richboyz @ketul.richboyz for being there…treating my brother like your own brother. @bharti.laughterqueen for al the positivity you were sending my brother al the videos n keeping a check on his health everyday,”

Sonu Sood replied to Mahhi’s post and said he will miss her brother too. He commented, “Wish could save him.. like you, I will also miss him always.”

Last week Mahhi broke the news of her brother’s demise on her official Instagram account. The actor got emotional and remembered her brother and wished he could be with her.

“I haven’t lost you I have found you brother.You are my strength.I love you baby bro today,now n forever.Until we meet again love you bacha.How I wish I can rewind a few days n hug you tight and never let u go.We loved you but god loved u more.My hero for life,” she wrote in her post.

Mahhi’s fans and her industry friends including Kishwer Merchantt, Yuvika Chaudhary, Kanchi Kaul sent prayers and condolences for her brother.