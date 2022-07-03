Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali's cook arrested after allegedly threatening to kill couple’s family

Mahhi Vij/Instagram

The cook who allegedly threatened to kill Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, and their daughter Tara, was recently taken into custody. According to a recent reportreffered by Hindustan Times , Santosh Yadav, a 40-year-old cook, was charged with violating multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Mahhi Vij posted a description of how her cook threatened her in a series of now-deleted tweets a few days ago.

Taking to Twitter, Mahhi wrote, "I'm sitting at Oshiwara police station scared of me and my daughter's life help us @MumbaiPolice he openly told me he will kill me with khanjar (dagger) and he will out on bail wow." She also added, "Video is with me of him harassing me killing me @MumbaiPolice." Another of her tweet read, “Scared for my and my daughter’s life. Police and Jay caught this cook and now leaving him on bail to kill us. @MumbaiPolice wow marne ke baad morcha nikalna (organise a rally after death) he openly said which was shown to police ki chaaku maar dunga tujhe (will stab you with a knife).”

Mid-day quoted a police official as saying, "The actor had contacted the police via Twitter and later lodged an FIR at the Oshiwara police station. The accused was booked under sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC on June 29 evening. The police arrested him on the same day and on June 30, he was produced before the Andheri metropolitan court."

The cook's arrest was confirmed by Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Sanjay Latkar, according to the report.

In 2011, Mahhi and Jay were married after dating for a while. Tara, the couple's daughter, was born in 2019. The pair has been employed in the field for more than ten years.