Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanusali file FIR against their cook for threatening to kill their family

Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali

Television's popular couple Mahhi Vij and her husband Jay Bhanushali are petrified of their ex-household helper as he threatened to harm Mahhi's family including their little daughter Tara. On Thursday, the couple filed an FIR against their cook after he allegedly threatened to kill them all. Mahhi shared her concern on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Mahhi emphasised the issue, but later she deleted the tweets.

Here's a snapshot of the deleted thread of tweets

Later Mahhi confirmed the incident to ETimes and stated that their cook was stealing from their house, and she waited for Jay to confront him. When Bhanushali fired him and made the final settlement, the cook demanded to be paid for the whole month. Mahhi added, "It had just been three days and we were alerted that he’s stealing. I had waited to inform Jay. When Jay came, he wanted to settle the bill but the cook demanded to be paid for the entire month. When Jay tried to reason out, he said ‘200 bihari laake khada kar dunga.’ He got drunk and started abusing us. We went to the cops. I don’t care if anything happens to me, but I was scared for my daughter."

After filing the FIR, the police arrested him, but later he was released on bail. This irked Mahhi further and she even mentioned about it in her tweet. Emphasizing it, Mahhi added that when they went to the police station, the cook kept calling her. She confirmed having all the recordings. "Seeing whatever is happening everywhere, is very scary. What if he stabs me? If something happens to me, people will protest later. What’s the point then? I am scared for my family’s safety. I heard he will be out on bail. What if he actually gets men after coming out of the jail and targets us?” Mahhi stated. The duo got married in 2011, and their daughter Tara was born in 2019.