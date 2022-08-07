Maharani star Huma Qureshi opens up on #BoycottBollywood, says 'without knowing anything...' | Exclusive

Huma Qureshi-Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan are attacked by netizens, and the boycott trend has spread like fire over Bollywood films and artists. Even Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera had to face a boycott for the portrayal of Sanjay Dutt as evil Shudh Singh. Nowadays it seems like the word 'boycott' is attached to anything and everything related to Bollywood.

Huma Qureshi has now spoken about the 'boycott' trend and shared her view on social media. While promoting her upcoming series Maharani Season 2, Huma spoke to DNA India exclusively. During the interaction, Huma added that social media isn't just a tool of hatred, but it can be a tool of humanity as well. "Social media is like a fire. You can burn down a house, or light up to cook for the hungry and feed them. It all depends ki aap kaise use karte hai."

Huma added that during a pandemic, she witnessed how people could help each other due to social media. "I had the opportunity to arrange a bed for a pregnant lady in Bangalore. She was having her due and was suffering from Covid. This was possible because we have the power of social media." Commenting on the boycott trend, Huma added, "I am done with this (negativity). I don't indulge and care about it. I feel...to express an opinion without knowing anything has become a fashion (laughs). I use my social media to engage with fans, try to help someone, and I think we shouldn't care about it."

In the same conversation, Huma opened up on the North v South debate and said, "I think it's rubbish. We are one country. I don't want to indulge in this topic. Jaha aachi Kahani hogi, aache directors, producers, writers, subject honge, I want to work with them. I want to collaborate with them." She continued, "As an artist, we get to learn so much from each other. So I think it is a very useless debate," Huma asserted.