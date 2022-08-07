Maharani star Huma Qureshi opens up on body shaming, says 'jab log mujhe...' | Exclusive

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi, Vidya Balan, and Sonakshi Sinha were questioned and even mocked over their plus-size physical appearance multiple times. However, the terrific trio has shunned such naysayers and trollers like a pro. The Gangs of Wasseypur star Huma recently had a quick chat with DNA India during the promotions of her upcoming show Maharani Season 2. During the interaction, Huma shared her views about body shaming and opened up about how she turned criticism over her weight as her strongest asset.

When quipped over her views about body shaming, Huma added, "I really want to know who started this whole debate? Who said that an actress should suppose to look in one way? Who has set these yardsticks for a 'mainstream Hindi heroines?' I have done the biggest commercial success and worked in different languages. So, what is their idea of a 'mainstream heroine?' Do they mean that 'it's okay if I can't act, or speak Hindi fluently... but I should look like a malnutrition.' This is the definition of an actress for them?" Huma stated.

She further continued, "Jab log mujhe yeh kehte hai toh main yehi kehti hu ki aapka idea kya hai? Because this is not my idea of being a mainstream artist. I grew up watching heroines who were beautiful women. (Who) could express just with their face so much, that they don't need anything else. They could just convey all the navrasa seamlessly. Those were the actresses I admired when I was a little girl."

During the same conversation, Huma opened up on #BoycottBollywood and stated, "I am done with this (negativity). I don't indulge and care about it. I feel...to express an opinion without knowing anything has become a fashion (laughs). I use my social media to engage with fans, try to help someone, and I think we shouldn't care about it."

